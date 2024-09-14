Police release images of suspect vehicle after woman found shot in car in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle after a woman was recently found shot inside a car in Mississauga.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 near Mississauga Road and North Sheridan Way, just north of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW).

Peel Regional Police said they were advised of the situation around 4 a.m. that day.

They said that the victim, who is 33 years old and was believed to be driving the vehicle, remains in the hospital. Her injuries are life-threatening, said police.

Speaking at a news conference shortly after the shooting, Const. Mandeep Khapra told reporters that the victim was with two other females at the time of the incident.

Investigators said they believe that it happened near Mississauga Road and Highriver Court, east of Erin Mills Parkway. They previously said that the vehicle the victim was travelling in continued on some distance before coming to a stop near the QEW.

The suspect(s) fled the scene in another vehicle.

Members of PRP’s 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are interested in that vehicle, which they described as a 2016 to 2020 model year Honda Civic sedan, grey in colour with sport trim, dark wheels, a sunroof, and a burnt-out passenger side fog light. The vehicle may have minor damage on the front bumper, police said.

Police are “reminding the public to be mindful of any abandoned or suspicious vehicles in parking lots or side streets matching the suspect vehicle description” and are urging anyone who sees anything like that to contact them immediately.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone who may have been traveling in the area at the time, or anyone with dashcam footage or any information about this investigation is asked to Peel Regional Police at 905- 453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24's Codi Wilson