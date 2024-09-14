Investigation underway after man shot in park in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in North York's Coronation Park, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

The victim is a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.