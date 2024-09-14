TORONTO
Toronto

Investigation underway after man shot in park in North York

A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo. A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
Share

Toronto police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in North York's Coronation Park, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

The victim is a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion How to teach your kids about money

Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew provides practical tips for parents who want to give their children skills to develop intelligent money habits early on in their lives.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News