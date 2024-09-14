Shots fired in North York following dispute between two males, say Toronto police
A verbal dispute between two males resulted in an exchange of gunfire in North York early Saturday morning, say Toronto police.
The incident happened near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.
Police said they were called to that area at 2:48 a.m. where officers found “evidence of a firearm discharge.”
No injuries were reported.
