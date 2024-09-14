TORONTO
Toronto

Shots fired in North York following dispute between two males, say Toronto police

Toronto police
Share

A verbal dispute between two males resulted in an exchange of gunfire in North York early Saturday morning, say Toronto police.

The incident happened near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said they were called to that area at 2:48 a.m. where officers found “evidence of a firearm discharge.”

No injuries were reported.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion How to teach your kids about money

Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew provides practical tips for parents who want to give their children skills to develop intelligent money habits early on in their lives.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News