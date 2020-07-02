TORONTO -- A fifth and sixth suspect have been arrested and charged in the 2018 shooting death of a 33-year-old man in Richmond Hill in an incident police say was tied to a widespread turf war between rival groups of tow truck drivers.

On Christmas Eve, 2018 police were called to the Bayview Avenue and Old Colony Road area, at 9:30 p.m. for several reports of gunshots heard.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified him as Soheil Rafipour.

Investigators said later that Rafipour was getting into a vehicle when a suspect vehicle pulled up alongside him and shots were fired.

Since then, three men and one woman have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to his death.

Two of them were arrested as part of a York Regional Police investigation into the tow truck industry earlier this year that resulted in 20 arrests and the seizure of numerous firearms.

On June 25, a fifth suspect identified as Cory Chung, 24, of Kitchener was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

On July 1, a sixth suspect identified as Jessica Gortych, 20, of Hamilton was also charged with one count of first degree murder.