Two men seriously injured after falling from 20' scaffolding deck in North York: paramedics

Two men were seriously injured after falling from a scaffolding deck in North York on June 4.
Two men were rushed to a Toronto trauma centre after falling from a scaffolding deck in Willowdale late Tuesday morning, say paramedics.

The industrial accident happened near Yonge Street and North York Boulevard, north of Sheppard Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m.

The men fell approximately 20 feet, they said.

Paramedics described the men’s injuries as “serious, but non-life-threatening.”

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.

