Two men arrested in deadly Fairview Mall parking lot shooting
Police have arrested two men following a triple shooting at a popular Toronto mall that left one person dead Monday afternoon.
The shooting took place at Fairview Mall, located near Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
One victim died after being dropped off at a local hospital by a civilian vehicle on Monday night.
Two other male victims, both 25, were located at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to hospital, where one remains in life-threatening condition. The other has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police identified Madar Hassan, 21, as the fatal victim of the shooting on Tuesday morning. He is the city’s 11th homicide victim of 2023.
Hours later, police announced the arrests of Toronto residents Ahmed Mohamad, 25, and Samir Mohamed Unoos, 25, in connection with the shooting.
They’re facing a combined 11 charges, including one count of second-degree murder each.
Police tape in the parking lot at Fairview Mall after a deadly shooting on March 20, 2023 (CTV News Toronto/ Beth Macdonell).
The shooting occurred in one of the mall’s covered parking lots, on the north side of the building, and investigators believe that at least one vehicle was involved. On Monday afternoon, evidence markers could be seen surrounding a black sedan with its doors open.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage in the area to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
