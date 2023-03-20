1 dead after triple shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto

One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the mall, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

Two victims were located at the scene with gunshot wounds while a third made their own way to hospital.

Police say that one of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital. The other two victims are listed in life-threatening and non-life-threatening condition respectively, police say.

The incident is now a homicide investigation, and police remain on scene investigating.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.