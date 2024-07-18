TORONTO
    • Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH

    Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.

    Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk, were recalled earlier this month.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come. 

