Two former Ontario party leaders hope to win mayoral races on Monday
Two former Ontario party leaders are vying for the position of mayor in the Greater Toronto Area, and experts say their past record, experience and name recognition could prove to be a “double-edged sword.”
Both Andrea Horwath and Steven Del Duca stepped down as leaders of their parties on June 2 after being unable to clinch further support during the election.
Horwath, who served as the leader of the Ontario NDP for 13 years, won in her Hamilton Centre riding, but failed to increase the number of seats the party had in the legislature. On election night, she announced that it was time for her to “pass the torch.”
In July, Horwath resigned as a Member of Provincial Parliament to run for mayor of Hamilton.
Speaking with CTV News Toronto earlier this week, Horwath said community members approached her during past municipal election to see if she was interested in making a return to city hall.
Horwath started her career in public service as a Hamilton city councillor.
“The reason I got into politics in the first place was because of the grit and the spirit of the people of the city,” she said. “For me, it's about coming home and using everything that I've gained skills wise and knowledge wise and connections wise to further the interests of the city of Hamilton.”
Experts say it’s not uncommon for politicians in different levels of government to move around and run municipally, especially for mayor—a position that holds a significant amount of prestige.
“The mayor can also be a very influential person,” said Dennis Pilon, an associate professor at York University. “In some cases, the mayors really are running the show.”
“We've seen this from all the parties. People go from different levels of government to decide to become the mayor. And it's not a new thing either. I mean, we can go back in history and we can see this pattern carried out across the country at different historical periods where people have decided to go for the mayoralty as a way of reviving their political career or changing their fortunes.”
This may also be the case for Del Duca, whose Liberal Party suffered a crushing loss in June. The 49-year-old didn’t just lead the party to defeat, he also lost his own seat in Vaughan-Woodbridge.
In August, Del Duca announced that he would be running to become the next mayor of Vaughan, pledging to use his experience to continue to fight the “traffic gridlock crisis.”
“I came out of the result that we had back in the spring in the other election, obviously a tough result,” Del Duca told CTV News Toronto over the phone on Sunday. “There were a number of conversations that started, I would say mostly in July, with supporters here in the community, and with my family about whether or not I felt that I still had something to give by way of public service.”
“After taking most of July to really be very thoughtful and … approaching it with great humility and thinking about it very carefully and making sure that my daughters in particular were comfortable with it, I got to the point where I felt that—and still feel—I do have something to continue to give back to my community. I am very passionate about public service.”
Del Duca, who was an MPP in Vaughan from 2012 to 2018, said he hopes voters can look past his recent loss and focus on his record as a whole.
Just because a candidate doesn’t fare well in one election or in one particular geographical constituency, doesn’t mean those results reflect the larger voter pool, Pilon adds.
“It's a numbers game. Maybe there just weren't enough supporters,” he said. “We know from the provincial election raw data, that a lot of people liked the Liberal Party, and that's not reflected in the standings of the house.”
“My sense is that the population he's appealing to is much broader, and that population may have considerably more liberal supporters.”
Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath and Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca are seen in this combination photo. (Images by The Canadian Press)
Name recognition as well as a clear-cut connection to a political party can also help a candidate soar to the top of the polls, she said.
While candidates may have their own ideologies, there are no political parties in Ontario municipal politics. Knowing that an individual running for mayor previously aligned themselves with the NDP or Liberal parties could help during a campaign; however Alison Smith, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, argues this may not always be the case.
“There can be like that double edged sword though for people who lost to an opponent,” she said. “(The candidates) have a track record and maybe people just don't agree with everything that they come with.”
“But I do think there’s an incumbent advantage in a lot of different levels of politics.”
IS MUNICIPAL POLITICS A ‘CONSOLATION PRIZE’?
Numerous provincial and federal politicians who have been successful at the local level, notably Bonnie Crombie, Patrick Brown, and John Tory in the GTA.
However, often opponents of a candidate who moves between different governments will argue they are treating the municipal election as a “consolation prize”—that the municipal race may not have been their first choice.
Smith and Pilon, on the other hand, both argue that politics on a local level can be incredibly demanding and that a candidate wouldn’t choose to go into another election unless it was for a position they desired.
“One of the things that I sometimes think about when I think about what about, you know, if municipal politics is kind of a consolation prize for somebody who didn't get the price of provincial or federal politics. Former Mayor of Calgary … (Naheed) Nenshi, was oftentimes asked when he was mayor, because he was so popular and so successful, people would often ask him, when are you going to run provincially or federally and his response would always be why would I want that demotion,” Smith said. “He considered it a step down to leave local politics in Calgary and to run for provincial or federal politics.”
“I think right now, for some of the people who maybe were backbench members of a government or maybe were in opposition, being the mayor of a city is, in a lot of ways, a really exciting opportunity.”
The mandate of a mayor encompasses a variety of issues, including large files such as transportation, housing and public health.
“I think that there's opportunities for a keen mayor to take advantage of the sort of resources that are available at senior levels of government, and to really get stuff moving in a way that in other positions at senior levels of government, they may not have control or access to,” Smith added.
Pilon argues the position of mayor is too demanding to decide to run on a whim. Between the meetings, emergencies and weekend events, there’s little time to do anything else.
“Do you want to be available 24 hours a day to put out fires?” he said. “I don't think people appreciate the work that the politicians do.”
“We need people who are prepared to do that work, because it's not easy work trying to get agreement amongst people who don't agree.”
Ontarians head to the polls on Oct. 24.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Boris Johnson out of race to be next U.K. prime minister
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago.
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
Salman Rushdie's agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
North, South Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border
North Korea and South Korea exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary on Monday, their militaries said, amid heightened tensions over North Korea's recent barrage of weapons tests.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, and it was unclear whether the demonstration caused long-term damage to the artwork.
Jan. 6 panel won't let Donald Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot won't give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a 'circus' and 'food fight' as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel's vice-chair said Sunday.
Inflation and deceptive discounts loom over holiday shoppers
As inflation continues to weigh down Canadian spending, a retail expert says deceptive discounts based on higher regular prices could mislead shoppers this holiday season.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
President Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Montreal
-
Historic Montreal apartment buildings severely damaged in 5-alarm fire
A fire broke out in a three-storey apartment building that dates to the late-1800s in Montreal, leaving multiple families out of their residences overnight.
-
CF Montreal eliminated after 3-1 loss to New York City FC
Montreal CF has been eliminated from the playoffs after a 3-1 loss to New York City FC in the MLS Eastern Association semifinals.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks
Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to claim his second tennis title in as many weeks at the European Open in Antwerp.
London
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
Overnight shooting in downtown London, Ont. sends two to hospital
London police are investigating after two men arrived at hospital Sunday morning and were later linked to a downtown London, Ont. shooting incident.
-
Driver facing charges after crashing into north London, Ont. hydro pole
London, Ont. hydro crews spent hours repairing a hydro pole in north London after a pickup truck crashed into it early Sunday morning, and police confirm to CTV News London that the alleged driver is now facing multiple charges.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge collision
Police shut down a section of a major Cambridge road Saturday evening after a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Mother speaks out, Guelph couple races against time: Our most read stories of the week
From powerful conversations about mental health, to a Guelph couple on a mission to ensure their terminally-ill daughter can be part of their wedding day, here are the most read stories of the week on CTV News Kitchener.
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested after manhunt
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
End of an era for the Italian Club in Copper Cliff
After almost 90 years the Italian Club in Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff is closing its doors.
-
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
-
NDP unlikely to pull support for Liberals if commission concludes use of Emergencies Act was unjustified: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it is unlikely that his party would pull their support for the Liberals if the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concludes that doing so was not justified.
Ottawa
-
45-year-old facing charges after child, 8, dies in ATV collision in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 45-year-old following the death of an eight-year-old in an ATV crash.
-
Atletico Ottawa punches ticket to Canadian Premier League championship game
Atletico advanced to next Sunday's championship game by defeating Pacific FC in the two-leg semi-final.
-
The complicated legacy of the capital's longest-serving mayor
At 36 years old, Jim Watson became mayor of the old City of Ottawa -- the youngest person to hold that office in the city's history. He returned as mayor in 2010 and handily won his next two elections. In total, Watson has served 15 years in the role.
Windsor
-
Walkerville restaurant owner calling for police help after multiple break-ins
A Walkerville, Ont. business owner is frustrated and looking for help after a series of break-ins and the random appearance of a discarded gun at his restaurant. Tom Sotiriadis opened Milos Greek Grill a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, suffering from two of the worst years he’s ever been in the restaurant business.
-
Wyandotte Street closed Friday night due to residential garbage fire
A garbage fire in the basement of a residential building is the culprit for why a section of Wyandotte Street was shut down on Friday night, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.
-
Homicide investigation underway following death of male youth: Chatham-Kent police
One youth is deceased and another youth is facing a murder charge following an incident in Chatham, Ont. on Friday night, police say.
Barrie
-
Final push ahead of Monday's election in Barrie
With the clock ticking down to the Ontario municipal election night, Simcoe County and Muskoka voters have a big decision to make.
-
Crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Dufferin County OPP says a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mono Sunday morning.
-
Tractor-trailer rollover closes section of Highway 11 near Gravenhurst
A tractor-trailer rollover near Gravenhurst has closed a section of Highway 11.
Atlantic
-
Man convicted of murdering a Moncton teen in the 1980s to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
-
Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries following Dartmouth shooting: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
-
Cavalry hope to forge ahead to CPL final
Cavalry FC coach Tommy Wheeldon's believes his team can be road warriors Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Rundle
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in Rundle early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winter storm on the way to western and northern Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued snowfall and winter storm warnings for parts of western and northern Manitoba.
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
'I have a strong voice': Flett wants to continue AMC's legacy if elected Grand Chief
Jennifer Flett wants to continue the legacy of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) if she becomes its next Grand Chief in Wednesday's by-election.
Vancouver
-
Glue trap warning: B.C. wildlife rescue group seeing birds, bats getting caught
The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. is issuing a warning about the use of glue traps, after seeing an uptick in admissions related to the pest control method.
-
Contamination of Kamloops property not a reason to reduce its assessed value, panel rules
The owners of a one-acre property in downtown Kamloops that has been home to an automotive service garage since the 1970s have had their efforts to reduce the property's assessed value due to contamination on the site rejected.
-
B.C. breeding program takes 'monumental step' by releasing 3 endangered owls into the wild
Three northern spotted owls that were born and raised in a B.C. breeding facility were released into the wild, in what the province is describing as a "monumental step forward" for the critically endangered species.
Edmonton
-
'They will be towing vehicles': Edmonton looks at stepping up seasonal parking ban enforcement
Winter is coming and the City of Edmonton is looking into increased enforcement when it comes to seasonal parking bans.
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for ‘manufacturing’ staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s healthcare system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
-
Man, 33, killed in Sunday morning crash on Anthony Henday
A 33-year-old man was killed after crashing into a utility truck on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning.