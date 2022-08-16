Steven Del Duca running to become mayor of Vaughan

Steven Del Duca is running to become the next mayor of Vaughan.

The former Ontario Liberal Party leader made the announcement Tuesday morning and pledged to focus on fighting traffic gridlock in the city.

“Over the past two months, I have reflected a great deal on my personal future and have taken the time to consider how best to continue to serve the community that I love,” Del Duca said in a news release Tuesday. “I believe passionately in public service and I feel that I have a responsibility to give back. I am running for Mayor and humbly asking for support to continue providing Vaughan residents with stable, thoughtful and progressive leadership at City Hall.”

Outgoing Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua announced in June that he would not be seeking another term in office, after holding that role for more than a decade.

Del Duca says he had a chance to work closely with Bevilacqua and thanks him for his service to the city.

“It was an honour for me to partner with him to deliver the Highway 427 extension, to open Vaughan’s subway, to secure more GO Train service and GO station parking spaces and to launch the construction of Vaughan’s hospital. At a personal level, I want to express my gratitude to him for his friendship and mentorship throughout my career,” he said.

Del Duca stepped down as the Liberals’ party leader in June immediately following his crushing loss in the provincial election.

The 49-year-old ran for a seat in Vaughan-Woodbridge but lost to incumbent PC candidate Michael Tibollo, who also beat Del Duca in the same riding in 2018.

Del Duca was first elected to provincial office in 2012, and served as transportation and economic development minister in the Kathleen Wynne government between 2014 and 2018.

He then became leader of the party in 2020, after Wynne stepped down following her defeat in the 2018 provincial election.

Last month, Ontario's Liberal caucus selected John Fraser as the party's interim leader.

Del Duca says his experience as transportation minister gives him an advantage to fight the “traffic gridlock crisis” in Vaughan.

“Vaughan has experienced explosive population growth over the years and it’s been hard for our transportation network to keep up. The result is obvious and brutal – more of our residents are stuck in traffic every single day – wasting their precious time, while both our economy and our environment suffer. We need urgent and bold action to Get Vaughan Moving,” he said.

Del Duca lives in Woodbridge with his wife, two daughters and two dogs.

Municipal elections are set for Oct. 24.