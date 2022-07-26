Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath puts hat in Hamilton mayoral race

Former Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will run for mayor of Hamilton in the October municipal elections.

The 59-year-old politician confirmed rumours that she intended to put her hat in the race at a news conference held Tuesday morning.

“I’ve worked with the people of Hamilton for literally my entire left,” she told reporters. “People know what they’re getting because I’ve been doing this work for a while, loving every minute of it, and looking forward to have the chance to do that as mayor.”

Horwath did not release any concrete details about her platform, saying there is lots of time between now and the election in October.

She also said she will be resigning from her position as MPP for Hamilton Centre so she can focus her efforts on the campaign. A by-election will be called at a later date.

“I do firmly believe that the best way to work in the future for the people of that riding, for the people of Hamilton Centre and all of Hamilton is by becoming mayor of Hamilton.”

Horwath began her career in public service as a Hamilton city councillor in 1997 before entering provincial politics in 2004. She served as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party for 13 years—and four elections.

She stepped down from her position as party leader in June after failing to clinch the position of premier.

Whispers that Horwath would return to her roots at city council began circulating after current Mayor Fred Eisenberger announced he would not be running for re-election after three years in the position.

Other candidates vying for the position include former mayor and Liberal MP Robery Bratina, former mayoral candidate and taxi union head Ejaz Butt, and former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce CEO Keanin Loomis.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.

This is a developing news story. More to come.