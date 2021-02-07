TORONTO -- A two-year-old boy, four-year-old boy and 35-year-old woman are all expected to survive after being rushed to the hospital following a stabbing and police-involved shooting inside a home in Mount Albert, Ont. on Saturday that left two people dead.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent just before 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old woman deceased at the front door of the home. Three other victims, two children and a woman, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police confirmed that all three victims are now expected to survive.

According to investigators, a 37-year-old male suspect in the incident was killed following an interaction with police.

On Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)—which investigates all incidents involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault—said that two officers discharged their firearms.

A neighbour told CTV News Toronto he heard three gunshots shortly after police entered the home, followed by two more.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said there are no outstanding suspects in the stabbing and no threat to public safety.

"I don't have any information just yet as far as what the relationship would have been or the connection," York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said on Saturday. "There's nothing that suggests that this would have been random, so obviously, that's going to be something we're looking at."

Mount Albert update: Victims in hospital, a 2-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman are all now expected to survive. Our thoughts are with them on their recovery. Thank you to the paramedics, nurses, doctors, surgeons and all staff involved in their care. — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 7, 2021

The SIU is investigating the shooting and has assigned five investigators and four forensic investigators to the case.

Police say that residents can continue to expect a police presence in the area as they continue their investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar