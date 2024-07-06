TTC worker assaulted in suspected hate-motivated incident: police

A TTC worker was assaulted earlier this week and the incident is being investigated as potentially hate-motivated, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Wilson Station on July 2 for a report of an assault, police said in a news release issued Saturday.

Police said a TTC employee was assaulted by the suspect, who allegedly threw alcohol on the victim and uttered threats using derogatory language and anti-South Asian racial slurs.

The victim and TTC worker are not known to each other and it’s unclear what prompted the alleged attack.

Images of the suspect, who police describe as a female, five feet to five feet three inches tall, with a heavy build and shoulder-length dark brown hair, were released in an effort to identify her.

Police said the suspect was accompanied by an unidentified male at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged assault to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.