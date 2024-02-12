TORONTO
Toronto

    • TTC warns of 'major' delays on Line 1

    Commuters wait to take the subway at Ossington Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin Commuters wait to take the subway at Ossington Station in Toronto on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    The TTC is warning of “major delays” on a section of the Yonge-University subway line this morning due to track repairs.

    In a social media post, the transit agency said there are significant delays northbound from Dundas to Eglinton stations due to reduced speed zones for track repairs.

    It is unclear how long the delays are expected to continue.

