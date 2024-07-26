TORONTO
Toronto

All express lanes of Hwy. 401 closed at McCowan after crash

OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
Share

One person was taken to hospital following a tractor trailer collision on a busy stretch of Highway 401 in Scarborough early Friday

It happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes near McCowan Road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one male to hospital with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said all eastbound express lanes are currently closed at McCowan because of the crash.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News