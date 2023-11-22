TTC ridership still lagging behind pre-pandemic levels: CEO report

Ridership on Toronto’s transit system continues to lag behind pre-pandemic levels, with the impact most pronounced among frequent riders.

The report, to be considered at the Toronto Transit Commission's Wednesday board meeting, shows that between Aug. 27 and Sept. 30, 41.8 million riders swiped onto the system.

“This represents 78 [per cent] of pre-COVID experience,” the report reads.

Early in the pandemic, TTC ridership dropped by 88 per cent amid widespread business closures. Since then, ridership has seen a slow return to pre-2020 levels.

According to the commission, ridership saw steady growth in 2023, despite some initial setbacks.

While “a few significant weather events” caused a direct decline in the early months of the year, ridership increased afterward and ridership has remained “slightly above budget,” it said.

In the most recent period, ridership increased more than expected, averaging 4.6 per cent above budgeted levels. The number of “commuter” riders (individuals who use transit four of five weekdays) was reported at 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while less frequent ridership topped 121 per cent.

Weekends continue to see the most robust ridership. On Saturday and Sundays, ridership level reach an average of 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The busiest days on the system continue to be Tuesday to Thursday, the TTC reported. On those days, ridership levels average 76 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

When reviewing specific vehicle data, bus boarding has seen an increase (1.9 per cent in October), while streetcar ridership decreased by one per cent and subway, by just over two per cent.

Last week, the transit agency announced the addition of 60 new streetcars to its fleet. The growing fleet of streetcars is part of the TTC’s long-term goals to meet ridership growth and demand.