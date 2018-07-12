TSB investigating after one person killed in plane crash at Buttonville Airport
Crews are pictured at the wreckage following a small plane crash at Buttonville Airport in Markham Thursday July 12, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 9:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 10:22PM EDT
One person has been pronounced dead after a small plane crashed near Buttonville Airport in Markham Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.
Images from the scene of the crash showed firefighters working to extinguish flames at the burning wreckage of a small aircraft.
Shortly after 10 p.m., York Regional Police confirmed that the plane’s pilot had been pronounced dead. The pilot has not been identified.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has deployed a team of investigators to look into the deadly crash.