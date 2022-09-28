Tributes pour in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier after 'unexpected' death

Heavy-hearted tributes are pouring in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier, best known for his roles in "Heartland," "Slasher" and "American Gods."

The 33-year-old Toronto-born actor died in an “unexpected” and “tragic” accident, his sister Stephanie Cormier told CTV News Toronto.

The "Heartland" production team paid tribute to Cormier in a Twitter post, calling him a “beloved member” of the cast.

“On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time,” the post read.

“Heartland” star Amber Marshall said Cormier was “truly a joy to be around,” in a post on Wednesday.

“He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart. He was especially kind and gentle with the animals on set, which goes a long way in my books,” she said.

“Robert, I am so thankful I was able to get to know you and work alongside you. You left us far too soon, but I promise you will always be remembered. #RIP.”

Canadian actress Michelle Nolden, who also worked alongside Cormier on "Heartland," wrote about the great talks she had with him while driving to and from work, in a post on Wednesday.

“I was always struck by his incredible smile. Such a beautiful and promising talent with so much ahead of him,” Nolden said.

In another post paired with a photo of Nolden, Cormier and two other crew members, she wrote, “Holding everyone a little closer these last few days.”

Ian Carpenter, the executive producer of “Slasher” season three, noted the life Cormier brought to his character Kit on “Slasher Solstice.”

It's with a heavy heart that we've learned of the passing of Robert Cormier who brought such life to Kit on Slasher Solstice. He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nkAut0Zls9 — Ian Carpenter (@_IanCarpenter) September 28, 2022

“He was uniquely talented, and a sweet, generous friend we all loved working with. Our thoughts are with him and his family through this difficult time,” Carpenter said in a post on Tuesday night.

“Slasher” director Adam Macdonald said he was saddened to hear of Cormier's passing and described what a “pleasure” it was to watch Cormier “soar” in his role as Kit.

“I cherished every moment that we worked together,” Macdonald said.

So sad to hear of the passing of Robert Cormier. Such a talented actor whom I had the pleasure to watch soar as Kit in Slasher Solstice. I cherished every moment that we worked together. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/a0BsMj3PWo — Adam Macdonald (@_adammacdonald) September 28, 2022

In a post, UPtv, which airs “Heartland” said their television network was “deeply saddened” to hear about Cormier’s death.

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” the UPtv post on Tuesday said.