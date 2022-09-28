Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33

Canadian actor Robert Cormier, who appeared in shows like "Heartland" and "American Gods," has died at age 33.

An employee at Ridley Funeral Home confirmed the death to CTV News Toronto, but did not reveal the cause and declined to comment further.

According to an obituary on the funeral home’s website, Cormier died on Sept. 23 and is being remember as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother.”

"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more," the obituary reads. "He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father."

"Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

In a post on Twitter, the "Heartland" production team said Cormier was a "beloved member" of the team who will be "deeply missed."

He was a member of the cast for the previous two seasons of the show.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. — Heartland (@HeartlandOnCBC) September 27, 2022

"On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time," the tweet reads.

Cormier, who was born in Toronto, also made guest appearances on the defunct series "Ransom" and "Designated Survivor."

With files from The Canadian Press