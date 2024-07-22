TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto woman charged with voyeurism after taking 'intimate' photos during massage: police

    Xiuhua Lu, 52, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with voyeurism in connection with an incident at a massage appointment in Toronto on July 21, 2024. (Toronto Police Service) Xiuhua Lu, 52, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with voyeurism in connection with an incident at a massage appointment in Toronto on July 21, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)
    A Toronto woman who allegedly took “intimate” photos of an individual who was getting a massage has been charged with voyeurism, police say.

    In a news release issued Monday, police said the victim was in the area of Bay Street and Gerrard Street West on Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m. for a massage appointment.

    During the massage, police said, the victim noticed that the suspect was taking “intimate” photos of her.

    Police didn’t identify the business where the alleged incident took place, but announced that Xiuhua Lu, 52, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with voyeurism.

    Investigators believe there may be more victims.

    Lu is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday to answer for the charge.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

