Police warn of scam involving fake tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto

Police are warning fans that fake Taylor Swift tickets for upcoming Toronto concerts have been circulating online in an effort to avoid any bad blood.

On Friday, Peel Regional Police posted a warning that there have been some online scams involving cheap, fraudulent tickets for the November tour dates. The pop star is slated to perform six shows then, but tickets sold instantaneously.

"I know how treacherous it can be to get your hands on these tickets, but I promise you, that no one is swooping in on a white horse trying to sell you cheap T-Swizzle tickets," Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said in the video shared on X.

Social media accounts are being hacked, Morena said, with the hacker then sharing a post looking to sell Taylor Swift tickets for a good price.

"More times than not, this is just a hoax, and all you'll end up doing is sending your hard earned money and receiving sweet nothing in return, but a blank space where your money used to be," Morena continued, using Swift song references in his speech.

Last summer, a mother thought she bought four Taylor Swift tickets for $1,600 after seeing a post on X, then Twitter, apparently trying to offload extra tickets for the Nov. 14 show.

The service urges fans to be weary when purchasing tickets from someone online, and encourages them to reach out to the poster through different means as well as avoid transferring money before verifying the tickets' legitimacy.

Police ask anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this ticket scam to contact them.