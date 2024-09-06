Police search for man wanted in stabbing in Toronto's west end
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Toronto's west end on Labour Day.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of West Lodge Avenue and Queen Street West, just east of Lansdowne Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officers said the accused was in an argument when he allegedly took out a knife, threatened to kill the victims and assaulted them before fleeing the area. Police said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, police identified the suspect as Nathanel Charles Williams, 38, of Toronto, who is wanted for three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of threatening death.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
BREAKING Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
An American woman accused of killing 2 of her children fights extradition in a London court
An American woman accused of killing her two youngest children in Colorado last December told her 11-year-old daughter who survived the attack that God made her do it, a prosecutor said in a London court.
Canadian tied to alleged Russian influencer op received thousands in fees: U.S.
YouTube says the channels of a far-right Canadian influencer have been removed after U.S. officials alleged the company she co-founded received US$760,000 in fees and commissions as part of an alleged Russian ploy to dupe right-wing influencers into sowing division among Americans.
Ontario's first domestic case of human rabies since 1967 confirmed in Brant County
A Brant County resident is in hospital after they tested positive for rabies.
Montreal gas prices hit lowest mark in 18 months
Those driving in and around Montreal woke up on Friday to the lowest gas prices seen in 18 months.
NDP leader in Montreal Liberal stronghold, hoping for byelection upset
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was with his candidate Craig Sauve on Friday as the party tries to upset the Liberals in the upcoming byelection in the stronghold for Justin Trudeau's party.
Ottawa Children's Aid Society volunteer accused of sexual assault
A 55-year-old man from Perth, Ont. who volunteered with the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is facing charges related to an alleged sexual assault offence involving a child.
Ottawa mother with son living with autism denied thousands of dollars in claims
An Ottawa mother says it’s been a nightmare dealing with her insurance company after she was denied tens of thousands of dollars worth of claims for her autistic son’s therapies.
Federal government's new hybrid work rules begin Monday: Here's what you need to know
Starting Monday, Sept. 9, federal employees in the core public administration will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days a week.
Woman says she fled to northern Ont. to escape Islamic militants, but court rules she faked evidence
A federal court has rejected a refugee claim from a woman who said she came to Sudbury with her five children after fleeing Nigeria to escape Boko Haram, a militant Islamist group.
Amazon to open Blair fulfillment centre this month, hire more than 250 people
Amazon Canada is looking to hire more than 250 people as it prepares to open its latest fulfilment centre in Blair.
Ontario cutting funding from daycare centres not in $10-a-day program
Ontario child-care centres that aren't participating in the national $10-a-day program will soon lose provincial funding to offer new fee subsidies to lower-income families and their staff could see a pay cut of $2 an hour.
Western Fair kicks off once more - with new activities and attractions for everyone
The tradition has run for nearly 150 years, and typical fare will be back on the docket once again – from one of the largest midways in Canada, to games, prizes, live music and a celebration of local agriculture.
Calling all Swifties! Two local charities raffling off Era’s Tour ticket
Taylor Swift fans in Waterloo Region and Huron-Perth could have their ‘Wildest Dreams’ come true and earn some good ‘Karma’ at the same time.
Grand Bend dog recovering after overdosing on drugs at local park
You wouldn't know it by looking at her today, but Izzy, a high-energy three-year-old golden doodle, was on death's door less than two weeks ago.
SIU investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Goyeau Street
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit have been called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor.
Could a snap election put the Ojibway National Park in jeopardy?
An early election could jeopardize years of work to create a national urban park at Ojibway.
8 people displaced after morning fire in Windsor
Windsor fire crews were out early Friday morning. According to AM800 News, fire broke out a multi-unit complex on Cameron Avenue near Riverside Drive.
Vulnerable group camping in Barrie park in limbo as City’s eviction deadline passes
Tensions remain high on Friday at a park in Barrie after the City issued a three-day eviction to a group of people using the area as a campground earlier this week.
Judge rules life sentence is not 'cruel or unusual' in Penetanguishene murder case
Brad McKee's constitutional challenge has failed, as Justice Vanessa Christie upheld the jury's 2022 verdict that found the Penetanguishene man guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his father in 2019.
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
Deteriorating former housing complex slated for demolition
A former low-income housing complex that’s been an eyesore in downtown Winnipeg for years is going to be torn down.
Here is where the most rain will fall in the Maritimes on Saturday
A low-pressure system containing moisture drawn up from the subtropical Atlantic will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the Maritimes Friday night and Saturday.
Man believed to be 'armed and dangerous' arrested after day-long search in northern N.B.
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick has been arrested.
Nova Scotia proposes extending five per cent rent cap until 2027
Nova Scotia introduced a bill Friday to extend the province's rental cap which currently sits at five per cent per year.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Officers cleared in death of man who killed mother and child at Crawford Plains School: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared two officers who shot and killed a man they say killed a mother and child near Crawford Plains School in May 2023.
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
'Drowning in patients': Alberta ER doctors concerned about resources heading into respiratory illness season
Alberta emergency room doctors are worried about a health-care system already stretched to its limits as the province heads into respiratory illness season.
Calgary mayor meets with province over Green Line, Feds 'surprised' by funding changes
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with representatives from the Alberta government Friday, just days after councillors voted to start the process to 'wind down' the $6.2 billion Green Line and transfer the cost and risk to the provincial government.
'We are not going to stop looking for you': Alberta murder suspect still at large
Alberta RCMP are continuing their search for Elijah Strawberry, wanted in the death of a Rocky View County worker in early August.
Competitors cry monopoly as American company buys more Banff, Jasper attractions
An American company that owns the majority of Banff and Jasper’s most popular tourist attractions is under fire from its Canadian competitors.
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
Labour Day Classic 50/50 highest in Roughriders regular season history
The recent Labour Day Classic 50/50 draw saw a record amount in Saskatchewan Roughriders regular season history.
'Little girls … big dreams': Saskatoon sees a surge of girls registering for hockey
Interest in girls’ hockey has hit an all time high in Saskatoon and that’s encouraging for current and past players.
Sask. man with history of spying on women faces 49 additional charges
A 35-year-old man with a history of spying on women without their knowledge is facing dozens of additional charges.
Involuntary mental health care must be 'dignified and humane,' B.C. premier says
Premier David Eby says mental health care in the province for those committed against their will needs to be "dignified and humane" to be effective, as his government works on a strategy about involuntary care.
3 charged with manslaughter in B.C. prison assault that led to inmate's death
Manslaughter charges have been laid against three people in connection to the death of a B.C. inmate after an assault at the province's only maximum security prison last year.
Propeller falls off BC Ferries vessel, spilling 800 litres of oil
About 800 litres of light hydraulic oil have spilled into the sea from a BC Ferries vessel after one of its propellers fell off this week.
Man seriously injured in targeted shooting in North Vancouver
Mounties say a man in his 50s is in serious but stable condition after a targeted shooting in North Vancouver.
B.C. Interior wildfires show increased activity, triggering evacuation alert
A growing cluster of out-of-control wildfires in the British Columbia Interior has forced officials to place residents in the area under an evacuation alert.