Former Metrolinx executive appointed as interim TTC CEO

A former Metrolinx executive has been tapped to become the interim CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission.

During a special meeting on Friday, the TTC board approved the appointment of Greg Percy to the position. The announcement comes a week after Rick Leary's last day on the job.

"Greg is well known and well respected in the transit industry across Canada and comes to us with a great reputation. He brings to the TTC his executive leadership experience in operations and capital expansion and a deep understanding of transit in Toronto, both of which are key attributes we were looking for," said councillor and TTC board chair Jamaal Myers on Friday.

Percy was appointed as the president of GO Transit in 2013 before becoming the chief operating officer of Metrolinx. He left the regional transit agency in 2019. Shortly after, he took on an executive director role at CAD Railway Industries.

Percy confirmed that he left that position last week. He will assume the role in the TTC on Monday. Currently, TTC Deputy CEO Bruce Macgregor is the acting chief.

Myers said Percy's contract is for eight months.

"We weren't looking for a caretaker for these eight months. We really wanted a leader. And I think that's really what came across in Greg's interview was, this is a leader," Myers said.

"This is a guy who gets it. This is a guy who has a passion for transit. He has a passion for people. It was a very easy decision."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Percy called it an exciting day. He shared that his top two priorities will be safety and customer experience.

"My approach and my reputation in business is about getting stuff done and that I commit to do with the TTC, and I will enjoy doing so. I tend to be a people leader," Percy said.

"If after my time here, someone calls me a caretaker, I'll be offended. It's not in my DNA. I'm a doer," he added.

Another priority for Percy is the aging subway trains used on Line 2, which will be at the end of their design life in two years.

The TTC and the province have already committed to paying $1.52 billion of the project cost. However, the federal government still hasn't said whether it will cover the remaining $758 million that is required. In July, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was an "ongoing conversation" about new subway cars for Toronto.

"I'm not being an alarmist now. But it's good due diligence to make sure your assets in good shape," Percy said.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents thousands of TTC workers, said in a statement that it was looking forward to working with Percy to plan for the transit system’s future.

"TTC workers know too well how deeply the TTC has been cut," union president Marvin Alfred said. "We've been fighting for years to protect service and hope the new CEO is ready to work with us. The TTC needs a champion who understands public transit service and who will fight for it."

SEARCH FOR PERMANENT CEO

When asked if he plans to apply to become the next CEO, Percy said he's not sure.

"It is an audition, probation -- you can label it any way you want. I think in fairness, in today's world, that's kind of what you do. You want to make sure that it's a good fit," he said.

"So, we will talk about it. We'll work hard together and if we both feel strongly that it's going to go forward that way, I'll put my name in the hat, but one step at a time."

Myers reiterated on Friday that the city was doing a full international search for the next head of the TTC – a process which could take at least six months.

He indicated last month that the city hired a third party to help them pick the next CEO.

"We want someone solid," Myers said.

"Because we'll be looking worldwide, that will be a much more complex undertaking. So, I'm not going to speculate as to what that exactly will look like. But I do know that we will be taking that very seriously."