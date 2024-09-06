TORONTO
Toronto

    • 19-year-old charged in armed kidnapping attempt in Vaughan Mills parking lot

    Vaughan Mills Kidnapping
    Share

    A 19-year-old is facing charges following an armed attempted kidnapping from the parking lot at Vaughan Mills in August.

    York Regional Police said officers went to the mall at around noon on Aug. 23 after receiving multiple reports.

    Police allege four suspects, one of whom was believed to be carrying a firearm, forced a woman into the backseat of a car.

    Officers said the suspect vehicle drove a short distance before the woman, who sustained minor injuries, was able to get out and escape. According to police, the suspect vehicle – a reportedly stolen blue, four-door Honda Civic – has been recovered.

    On Thursday, police identified a suspect in connection with the armed kidnapping.

    York Regional Police have charged Jonathon Hewston-Bharat, of Toronto, with six offences, including kidnapping with a firearm. Hewston-Bharat was taken into custody with the assistance of Durham police on Thursday.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police are still searching for three male suspects, who they describe as having a thin build and wearing all black, including medical masks and gloves.

    Investigators urge witnesses or anyone with video of what happened to come forward and contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News