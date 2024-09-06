Video shows moments before SUV collided with 12-year-old girl, teen driver now facing charge

CP24 has obtained new video showing the moment before an SUV collided with a 12-year-old girl in a crosswalk in Brampton over the weekend.

The collision happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the intersection of Drummondville and Riseborough drives.

The surveillance camera video provided to CP24 shows the SUV coming to a stop at a four-way sign and then accelerating into the intersection at a high rate of speed just as the girl enters the crosswalk on her bike.

Several screams are audible in the moment before the vehicle strikes the girl.

Following the collision, several people can be seen running to the girl’s aid.

The girl was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say that the driver, a 17-year-old male from Brampton, was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.