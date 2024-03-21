TORONTO
    • Toronto to see blast of winter weather on Friday

    It may be spring but it appears winter is not done with Toronto just yet.

    Heavy snowfall is expected in the city on Friday afternoon and will continue overnight. Environment Canada is calling for between five to 10 centimetres of snowfall between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

    Thursday saw a cold start to the day, with the temperature feeling like -17 C this morning, but the daytime high is expected to rise to 1 C.

    “It’s a bitter morning out there,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “You’ll want to keep the thicker jackets, hats and gloves close at hand for the rest of the work week.”

    Northwest wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are expected today.

    Coulter said another low will take aim at southern Ontario on Friday.

    “Flurries amp up midday. Then, significant accumulating snow falls from the afternoon hours to early overnight,” he added.

    “A slight warm up is expected on Saturday. So expect lots of melting and puddle jumping. Seasonably mild weather will eventually force its way back into the region by the middle of next week.”

    Environment Canada is forecasting daytime highs of 5 C and 6 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

