Toronto to deploy 50 security guards on TTC property amid rash of violent incidents

The City of Toronto will temporarily deploy 50 security guards to Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) property and hire 20 community safety ambassadors in an effort to prioritize safety on the system.

In a release issued Monday, the city said the decision was part of “the medium- and longer-term strategy” to prioritize “many different and complex issues surrounding safety on the transit system.”

Both services will go into effect immediately, the release states.

The 50 security guards temporarily deployed have “daily experience” dealing with unhoused people in crisis and are trained in mental health first aid, overdose prevention and response, and nonviolent crisis intervention, the city said.

The release issued did not specify what company had been contracted to provide security services or what the guards’ enforcement directives will be.

The TTC says the 50 new guards will be in addition to the commitment made in its proposed 2023 operating budget to hire 25 new special constables and fill 25 existing special constable positions.

The 20 community safety ambassadors will work directly with people experiencing homelessness and provide outreach services, the city said. Their services were not specified as temporary within the release.

“The outreach efforts focus on engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness to build trusting relationships, help address immediate needs and ultimately support the individuals in finding permanent housing,” the release reads.

Cost estimates for the combined services were not provided Monday.

In addition to these new roles, the city said the TTC is currently in the process of ensuring all of its chief and mobile supervisors are trained in de-escalation techniques to support station staff.

The implementation of these additional safety measures follows a commitment made by the Toronto Police Service last week to deploy 80 officers on TTC property in an effort to reduce victimization and enhance public safety.

The TTC has been host to a rash of violent incidents in recent weeks.

Since Jan. 20, two riders have been stabbed on TTC vehicles, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to push another individual onto subway tracks, and a woman fell down a set of stairs after someone tried to rob her of her purse.

TTC employees have also been the targets of violence. In the same timeframe, an employee was assaulted by a group of youth in a “swarming style attack,” another employee was shot with a BB gun pellet, and a group of workers were chased through Dundas station by a suspect with a syringe.

Last week, the president of the union representing some 12,000 transit workers in Toronto said violent incidents had reached “crisis levels,” calling for the establishment of a national transit safety task force.

This is a developing story. More to come…