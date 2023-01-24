'I was shot for being a TTC employee': Woman shot with BB gun calls for action

Alexandra Stoeckle, a TTC bus operator, speaks to CTV News Toronto for the first time after being shot with a BB gun. Alexandra Stoeckle, a TTC bus operator, speaks to CTV News Toronto for the first time after being shot with a BB gun.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton