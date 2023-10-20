Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
CP24.com spoke with three residents in the Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood who are concerned about the increasingly brazen ways that thieves are targeting vehicles in the area.
One shared a home surveillance video which captured two suspects throwing a brick into a window flanking the front door to gain access to a house. Once inside, the two allegedly took the keys to a Mercedes-Benz GLA and drove it away.
"We have cameras, we have lights. They were there within a metre of a camera directed at their heads. And it didn't matter," said Meghan, whose last name CP24 is not using because she is concerned for her safety.
"They didn't pause. They were so brazen and so determined to take our car."
The incident happened on Sept. 12. Meghan recounted that she and her husband were awoken by a loud crashing noise, which they initially thought was one of their two teenage children.
Alleged car thieves break into midtown home in search for a key fob.
However, when her husband went downstairs to check what had happened, he saw their front door wide open and broken glass on the floor.
"And then we noticed that my car was gone," Meghan said.
"Never in our wildest dreams did we think that somebody would go as far as breaking into a house to find keys," she added.
Meghan is just one of the several residents in the neighbourhood who have had their vehicles stolen in recent months through this new scheme. CP24.com is aware of two more incidents that police are investigating, but the affected residents have declined to be interviewed due to safety concerns.
"Absolutely terrified," Meghan said. "Angry is not the word. We're very, very traumatized."
She said police were able to ping a location for the Mercedes using an app but only items from the vehicle, including the tracker, were recovered.
"The police believe that what (the suspects) did was they pulled over, they dismantled the GPS, and they threw all the items that were in my car out in case there was any type of AirTag or a device like that," Meghan said.
Her car has not been located. No arrests have been made in the theft.
The incident last month wasn't the first time Meghan was targeted by car thieves. In 2022, her Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the driveway. However, she said that incident didn't impact her family as much as the recent theft because it didn't involve the thieves going inside their home.
"We have been through this before. That didn't feel as unsettling because it was taken from the driveway. It didn't affect my family. I didn't feel like it affected our safety," Meghan said.
"A year later, and clearly, these criminals are just becoming more and more fearless."
Toronto police said the number of auto thefts taking place in the city has more than doubled since 2019.
As of Oct. 14, 9,476 vehicles have been reported stolen in Toronto – an increase of 30 per cent from the same time last year.
“Although I don’t have the numbers for break-ins related to auto thefts, I can tell you that the level of violence being used in the commission of auto theft offences represents a new and evolving threat to public safety,” Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement to CP24.com.
“Around the clock, we have investigators aggressively working to address auto thefts in the city. This issue is very complex because the demand for stolen cars is very high, and the criminals are very motivated.”
Sayer noted that it has been a significant issue in the city and that Toronto police and the Ontario Provincial Police are co-leading a provincial task force to address the rising incidents of violence related to auto crimes.
Last month, York Regional Police also released video footage showing a group of suspects gaining access to several homes to find key fobs for the vehicles parked in the driveway.
In the nearby Lawrence Park neighbourhood, Didi Cameron said a neighbourhood watch group she started has also seen an increase in incidents of break-and-enter car thefts in the past few months.
"Every time there's a new way of doing something, there's a bit of a panic, as usual," Cameron said. "They're definitely nervous and concerned."
Residents are uploading videos to the group to alert their neighbours. In one video Cameron shared with CP24.com, one person is seen trying to break a front door window with a rock without success.
She said she has contacted their local police division for advice that she can share with residents. Cameron added that she planned to host a town hall where officers can talk to the community and address their concerns.
She believes that one of the reasons suspects have resorted to breaking into homes is because residents have heeded the recommendations of authorities on what they can do to avoid getting their vehicles stolen, including using Faraday bags and steering wheel locks.
"We're all sort of listening to the police tips, changing the way we're doing things. So now they have these thieves, these criminals have to find a new way of getting keys," Cameron said.
Another resident in the Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood believes the suspects who targeted Meghan's car also tried to steal her vehicle the previous night. Melanie told CP24.com that a number of unknown individuals attended her home on the evening of Sept. 11 and tried to get inside. CP24 is not using her last name because she fears for her safety.
Security footage she provided to CP24.com shows a person holding a flashlight, walking up to the front porch and looking into the window before checking if the door is open. After learning that it is locked, the person disappears from the video, and Melanie said the person tried to open a secondary entrance on the side of the house.
Shortly after, he appears back in the frame and proceeds to check on a BMW parked on the driveway, using the flashlight to peer inside.
Fifteen minutes after the incident, Melanie was awakened by an alert on her phone that said a person was on her property.
After checking the footage, she called the police. Melanie had her Range Rover stolen a year ago but said it didn't involve the thieves coming into her house.
"It's sort of escalated to (suspects) breaking into homes, knowing that residents are home, knowing that they're on camera, knowing that their alarms are on. And they're still coming," she said to CP24.com.
"This is apparently a new tactic because they're not able to do the typical relay theft."
Melanie, who has lived in the neighbourhood since 2007, said residents in their area have increasingly become worried.
"I've had a vehicle stolen; it's inconvenient. It's not ideal, but it's quite different when they come into the homes," she said. "That's kind of alarming."
In addition to the type of vehicles people have in her neighbourhood, Melanie believes thieves are targeting their area because it is close to Highway 401.
"They're able to get on Highway 401 in a matter of five or 10 minutes at 2 a.m. And they can be anywhere. They can be on the 400, 404, 427, so very difficult to catch."
As a parent, the incident has left her worried and nervous, especially when her son is home alone.
"You should feel safe in your home,” Melanie said. “You shouldn't feel as though that a particular car you drive you're at risk coming in with weapons.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is the status of Canada's efforts to aid citizens in Israel, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon?
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says
With warmer oceans serving as fuel, Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to rapidly intensify from wimpy minor hurricanes to powerful and catastrophic, a study said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
PQ uses archival footage of Legault to sell sovereignty
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is lathering up its financial portrait of a sovereign Quebec with none other than François Legault.
London
-
Imagine Build blitz underway at Oneida Nation of the Thames
A three-day blitz build of an accessible home on the Oneida Nation of the Thames has begun.
-
Veltman trial not proceeding Friday
Justice Renee Pomerance released the jury saying, 'We cannot proceed today. Our hope is we will be able to proceed Monday morning.'
-
Magic of Lights returns for another season
From Nov. 17 – Jan 6, the 1.8 kilometer drive-through holiday light display will be up and running at Longwoods Road Conservation Area.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener man identified as suspect in nine Waterloo break-ins
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s University District.
-
Charges laid after weapons incident at a Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police say they have charged five youths in connection to a weapons incident Thursday in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
-
Someone is posing as a driver for Uride in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is warning the public about a driver who is pretending they belong to a local rideshare service.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in northwestern Ont. homicide
A 17-year-old and 20-year-old from a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder following a suspicious death in the community last month.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Ottawa faith leaders issue joint statement condemning hate as Israel-Hamas war echoes worldwide
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
-
Police seeking witnesses for hit and run on Clyde Avenue
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses for a hit and run that occurred on Oct. 16 on Clyde Avenue.
Windsor
-
City Hall advises against new panhandling bylaw, instead offers alternate strategies to address poverty in Windsor
After much debate over whether the city should crack down on panhandling, city staff has come back with a report against a new panhandling bylaw.
-
Windsor police seize stolen handgun, drugs from Amherstburg home
A 36-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized a stolen handgun and prescription narcotics from an Amherstburg home.
-
Windsor police board announces two new deputy chiefs
The Windsor Police Services Board has announced the appointments of two new deputy chiefs.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket
Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified woman's remains were found in a wooded area.
-
Reward offered for information in suspicious disappearance and death of Ont. senior
A reward is being offered as investigators continue to seek answers in the suspicious death of a Caledon man whose body was found nearly six months after his disappearance five years ago.
-
Ford government injects $25M into Simcoe County hospital amid growing patient demand
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a visit to Simcoe County on Friday to announce a $25 million funding injection for Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital amid increasing patient demand.
Atlantic
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.
Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.
-
N.S. man who shot woman near motel arrested: police
Nova Scotia RCMP say they've arrested a 52-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant in connection to a shooting near a motel in Brookfield on Sunday.
-
Vandalism plagues Fredericton Legion
Members of the Fredericton Royal Canadian Legion found their front door smashed Thursday morning – and a monument dedicated to Afghanistan war veterans defaced.
Calgary
-
Second Calgary youth charged with terrorism-related offences
Another Calgary youth is facing terrorism-related charges as the investigation into a TikTok video, allegedly posted by a 20-year-old Calgary man, continues, RCMP said Friday.
-
Alberta livestock producers affected by drought to receive aid to offset costs
The governments of Alberta and Canada are to provide $165 million to support livestock producers affected by drought and extreme weather conditions.
-
Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Calgary shopping centre
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place last month.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot on Manitoba First Nation; suspect considered armed and dangerous: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a 22-year-old man was shot at a home in Bloodvein First Nation.
-
Man found dead after boat crash on Manitoba lake
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a boat crash on Island Lake on Thursday.
-
The volunteer-run organization that’s giving back to Winnipeg's most vulnerable
Three years ago, a group of like-minded Winnipeggers decided to do what they could to help those in need.
Vancouver
-
Reports of insulted aura, aggressive house cat among Salt Spring RCMP's 2023 files
Nearly 12,000 people live on B.C.'s Salt Spring Island, and while many understand when to call police, others have an interesting interpretation of emergency situations.
-
Vancouver Island landfill ordered to remove and destroy 'triggering' Halloween sign
Staff at a Vancouver Island landfill have been ordered to remove and destroy a Halloween decoration amid complaints that it is cruel and distasteful, particularly towards Indigenous women.
-
Missing a set of 1993 hockey cards? Prince George RCMP found them
Efforts are underway to reunite an NHL fan with a set of hockey cards that Prince George RCMP found earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'The whole family is devastated,' aunt of west Edmonton homicide victim says
A woman who was killed in west Edmonton last week is being remembered as a loving mother and sister.
-
Woman lured from Toronto to northern Alberta and forced to work in sex trade, 3 charged: police
Three people have been charged with human trafficking after police say a woman was lured from Toronto to Grande Prairie and forced to work in the sex trade.
-
No charges recommended after man kicked in the head by Edmonton officer during 2019 arrest: ASIRT
A police watchdog report released Friday determined that Edmonton Police Service officers were justified in shooting a man – but not in kicking him in the head – during a 2019 arrest.