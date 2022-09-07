Toronto police to provide update April drive-by shooting that left five men injured

Five people were injured following a drive-by shooting in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough Saturday morning. Five people were injured following a drive-by shooting in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough Saturday morning.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton