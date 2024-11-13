Neethan Shan acclaimed as new chair of Toronto District School Board

Neethan Shan has been acclaimed as the new chair of Canada’s largest school board.

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto District School Board announced that Shan is its first chair of South Asian descent.

The Ward 17 school trustee has been serving as acting chair of the TDSB since July 2024 when Rachel Chernos Lin ran for councillor in the Don Valley West byelection.

“I am eager to continue collaborating with my colleagues, the community, and all levels of government in support of the 2024-2028 Multi-Year Strategic Plan. Together, we have an incredible opportunity to guide education in this city, ensuring academic excellence for all students and creating a culture of student and staff well-being,” Shan said in a statement.

He was first elected as a trustee in 2016 and recently served as the co-chair of the TDSB’s Equity Policy Community Advisory Committee. Shan also created a Youth Leadership Committee last spring.

In addition to Shan, during Wednesday’s Organizational Board Meeting, Ward 19 trustee Zakir Patel was elected as the new vice chair, becoming the first Muslim to hold the position.

Patel was first elected trustee in 2019. He has served as the chair of the board’s finance, budget and enrolment committee.

“Vice Chair Patel is dedicated to youth empowerment and ensuring our schools are safe and healthy. He looks forward to continued advocacy for equity and is committed to voicing the concerns of students, staff, and families,” the TDSB said in a statement.