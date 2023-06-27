Toronto police search for four-year-old missing since last week

Toronto police are reaching out to the public for help locating a four-year-old child who has been missing for the past five days.

Police say Shauna-Kay was last seen on June 22 at around 10 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The child, police say, is three feet tall and has black, braided hair worn in a bun. According to investigators, Shauna-Kay was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, grey pants, and white shoes.

“Police are concerned for their safety,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Police are setting up a command post at 399 Markham Road and a duty inspector is expected to speak to media later today.

Toronto police media relations officer Shannon Eames confirmed to CP24 that police were only made aware of the missing child today. When asked whether an Amber Alert will be issued, Eames said the incident "does not match Amber Alert criteria."