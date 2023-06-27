Toronto police search for four-year-old missing since last week
Toronto police are reaching out to the public for help locating a four-year-old child who has been missing for the past five days.
Police say Shauna-Kay was last seen on June 22 at around 10 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
The child, police say, is three feet tall and has black, braided hair worn in a bun. According to investigators, Shauna-Kay was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, grey pants, and white shoes.
“Police are concerned for their safety,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
Police are setting up a command post at 399 Markham Road and a duty inspector is expected to speak to media later today.
Toronto police media relations officer Shannon Eames confirmed to CP24 that police were only made aware of the missing child today. When asked whether an Amber Alert will be issued, Eames said the incident "does not match Amber Alert criteria."
What a highly anticipated report on grocery store competition reveals about profit margins, barriers
Here are the key takeaways and recommendations from a report calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.
Toronto Star owner Nordstar in talks to take over Postmedia
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. has confirmed that it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.
Elon Musk accepts training offer from Canadian UFC fighter for cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seemingly preparing for a cage fight against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he accepted a training offer from Canadian UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre.
Human relatives used tools to butcher and likely eat each other 1.45 million years ago: study
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents: BMO
Amid Canada’s fluctuating housing market conditions, interest rate hikes and a possible recession, the majority of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach for them, according to a survey from the Bank of Montreal.
Feds announce new digital nomad strategy for foreign workers
Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship has introduced a digital talent attraction strategy that includes a digital nomad program, allowing more foreigners to work and live in Canada.
Health Canada recalls series of car seats manufactured in China, sold on Temu.com
Health Canada has issued recall notices for several children's car seats manufactured in China and sold online that it says have not been certified to meet Transport Canada safety regulations.
Canada inflation: Here's what will cost you more at the grocery store
A slight overall reduction in the rate of inflation did not impact grocery prices in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada shows. Here's which foods are still costing Canadians the most.
Pierre Poilievre to PM Trudeau: 'butt out' of New Brunswick's Policy 713
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “butt out” of discussing New Brunswick’s policy on LGBTQ+ students in schools.
Inuk teen displaced from foster homes 78 times before her suicide: coroner
A Quebec coroner has released a report citing a 'shocking' number of times an Inuk teenager was moved from foster home to foster home before her suicide in 2019.
Rain helps firefighters' efforts in Quebec, but not enough of it to extinguish flames
This week's rainfall likely won't be enough to extinguish the wildfires in northern Quebec, but the wet weather could give firefighters a chance to get ahead of the flames, officials said Tuesday.
Dragons' Den investor Vincent Guzzo arrested for criminal harassment
Businessman and TV personality Vincent Guzzo, 54, is facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of conditions after he was arrested in Laval on June 23, 2023.
Harassment charge laid following Parkhill, Ont. drag queen story time event
Middlesex OPP have laid a criminal harassment charge against Bubba Pollock stemming from an incident at a drag queen story time event in Parkhill last April.
Theft of high-end vehicles prompts large police response in east London, Ont.
An investigation into the theft of multiple high-end vehicles prompted a large police response at a residence in east London, Ont. Tuesday morning.
'Nice to be at home': Canada’s top discus thrower excited about London, Ont. OFSAA Championship
Canada's best young discus thrower will be able to showcase her power in front of her hometown fans. Julia Tunks, 16, recently smashed the Ontario senior high school discus record this month with a throw of 55.62 metres as a grade 11 student.
Ontario government to provide free training for future truck drivers
Doug ford appeared in Ayr on Tuesday to announce a $1.3 million investment in the trucking industry, hoping to help underrepresented job seekers.
-
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” will develop across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
Closing arguments were heard in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday, in the trial of Juan Mendoza, the man charged in the double-fatal Kitchener crash in 2019.
Nearly 300K hectares burned in Ontario wildfires, extremely poor air quality continues
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Tuesday, June 27.
-
Highway 69 fully reopened Tuesday afternoon after emergency responders dealt with a commercial vehicle fire.
-
A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Two men critically injured after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.
-
Ottawa Bylaw is laying charges against the Escapade Music Festival over noise complaints, saying festival organizers did not obtain a noise exemption.
-
There may be a solution this week to help Ottawa families in danger of losing their school transportation next fall.
Inflation down but food prices continue to stay high
The squeeze is being felt at check-out counters across the country as food price inflation continues to track above the rate of inflation in Canada.
-
After 18 months of consultation Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) has moved forward with a formal application to the Ministry to move dedicated mental health beds.
-
CTV Windsor's weekend anchor and reporter Sijia Liu will be bringing her skills and sunny disposition to another newsroom.
Experts examine damage, confirm tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont.
The Northern Tornadoes Project investigators confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stayner, Ont., tossing debris and uprooting trees on Monday.
-
The staff of an Oro-Medonte cat shelter devastated by fire could be forced to change its no-kill policy as the clock ticks down to find a new facility.
-
The Town of Innisfil advises residents to use extra caution amid localized flooding caused by significant rainfall and heavy downpours.
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has bounced two ministers from cabinet and added some new faces as he confronts turmoil within his Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
It may be the last thing on your mind heading into the long weekend, but many Nova Scotians who heat with oil are booking a quick top-up in the next few days, hoping to save some money before the federal carbon tax takes effect on July 1.
Woman found dead in southeast Calgary; homicide unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the city's southeast.
-
A 19-year-old Lethbridge man is facing child pornography charges in connection to the sexual assault of a teen while she was unconscious.
-
More people died in Alberta of a toxic drug overdose in April than in any single month on record, according to the most recent government data.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for part of southern Manitoba.
-
A Manitoba town has declared a local state of emergency as a forest fire burns close to the community.
-
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week.
3 now dead after catastrophic South Surrey crash
A two-vehicle collision that happened Sunday in South Surrey has now claimed three lives, police say.
-
The British Columbia government is giving its Crown power utility $10 million to provide up to 8,000 air-conditioning units to vulnerable people.
-
A B.C. high school teacher who committed misconduct by having an inappropriate, exploitative and controlling relationship with a student whom they invited to live in their home has agreed to forfeit their registration.
'We're going to look at all possibilities': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market moving again to keep costs down
Officials with the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (EDFM) say the market will be moving next spring, as the lease on its current building has become too expensive.
-
The Edmonton Oilers are undoubtedly in "win-now" mode; they're still working to re-sign two key players and a tight cap situation means some people may be moving on.
-
Speed is believed to be a factor in a motorcycle crash on Groat Road Monday evening, Edmonton police say.