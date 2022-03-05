Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school

Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said the incident occurred on Wednesday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Central Technical School, located just south of Bathurst and Bloor streets.

Police said the suspect entered the school grounds and sprayed “numerous” antisemitic messages on the property.

Similar incidents were also recorded at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, near Bloor and Bayview, and Malvern Collegiate Institute, in the city’s east end, on the same day.

Police said last week that they were investigating if the incidents were linked "due to the similarities in each.”

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said that the antisemitic graffiti found on each of the school's grounds were “nearly identical.”

The suspect is described by police as having a medium build and was wearing a dark jacket, grey pants, and light tan-coloured work boots at the time of the Central Technical School incident.

All three incidents are being investigated as hate-motivated offences, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.