Police investigating antisemitic graffiti found at three Toronto schools
Toronto police are investigating antisemitic graffiti discovered at three schools Wednesday morning and the possibility that the three incidents are linked.
Police said antisemitic language was found written on the outside of school buildings at Central Technical High School in the Bathurst and Bloor area and Rosedale Heights School of the Arts near Bloor and Bayview.
The third incident was reported at Malvern Collegiate Institute, where police said antisemitic language was discovered on a container found on the grounds.
"These are being treated as hate-motivated and our Hate Crime Unit is fully engaged," police said. "Due to the similarities in each incident, investigators are exploring whether they are linked."
Interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer tweeted about the incidents, saying that hate crimes are a top priority for his service and police are committed to fighting hate in the city.
In a statement, the Toronto District School Board said the incidents are believed to have occurred overnight.
"Today, nearly identical antisemitic graffiti was reported outside of Central Technical School, Malvern Collegiate Institute and Rosedale Heights School of the Arts," TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said.
"We are working with Toronto Police to provide any assistance that we can as they continue to investigate these incidents which are harmful and completely unacceptable on or off school property."
Police are already looking into a number of antisemitic incidents at several TDSB schools. Last week, two students allegedly raised their hands for a prolonged period in front of a Jewish teacher who saw it as a Nazi salute.
On Feb. 17, a French teacher at Valley Park Middle School who is the child of Holocaust survivors reported that she was surrounded by students who allegedly did the Nazi salute.
On Feb. 8, the TDSB said a group of students at Charles H. Best Middle School made a swastika out of a construction paper without realizing that it was a hate symbol. It was the second antisemitic indicent at the school. A week earlier, a Jewish student was allegedly surrounded by peers who then performed the Nazi salute.
Michael Mostyn, the chief executive officer of B'Nai Brith Canada, said last week that there is a serious systemic problem with antisemitism within the TDSB.
"This is extremely disappointing to see, especially with young children. And it really is pointing towards a very disturbing trend," Mostyn said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes
The International Criminal Court’s prosecutor opened an investigation Wednesday into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine dating back to 2013, but also covering the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review Monday
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa must spend another weekend in custody as she awaits a decision on a bail review.
Canadians' COVID-19 concerns waning as provinces remove restrictions: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show Canadians' concerns about COVID-19 are waning as provinces continue to loosen public health measures and remove some restrictions.
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'
Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places except public transportation by mid-April and lift other COVID-19 rules earlier than expected due to a "favourable recommendation" from public health, the province says.
-
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
London
-
Afternoon crash sends one person to hospital
One person has been hurt after a two-car crash in London at Southdale and Pond Mills Roads Wednesday afternoon.
-
Girl arrested outside of west London, Ont. shopping mall with replica gun
London police arrested a youth Wednesday after receiving a weapons call at a west end shopping centre.
-
London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hope
The Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.
Kitchener
-
'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas
Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo are organizing protests against the war and sending donations to Ukraine
-
Judge dismisses COVID-19 constitutional challenge brought forward by two Ont. Churches
An Ontario judge has dismissed a constitutional challenge against the province’s COVID-19 restrictions brought forward by Waterloo's Trinity Bible Chapel and Alymer's Church of God.
-
'These people are lucky to survive': Local residents donating supplies to Ukrainian refugees
Donations are pouring in to support Ukrainian refugees. Several churches in Waterloo-Wellington are coming together to support those fleeing the war.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 closed near the Watershed due to multiple-vehicle crash
Highway 144 is closed near the Watershed due to a collision involving several vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police say Wednesday evening.
-
Northern Ont. gold mine on track to open next year, hiring to begin
Officials from IAMGOLD say the Cote gold mine operation in northern Ontario will open next year.
-
Sudbury police looking for man accused of armed robbery
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint in January.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to hear decision of bail review Monday
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa must spend another weekend in custody as she awaits a decision on a bail review.
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
Windsor
-
Windsor council approves alley lighting policy, residents to share costs
After years of lobbying to light up their alleys, Windsor residents will now have a framework for city-installed lighting in the laneways behind homes.
-
Is Canada up for the 'semiconductor challenge'?
As a microchip shortage continues to idle the automotive industry in Windsor, the federal government is set to spend $150 million to develop domestic production of electronic components.
-
Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine
Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.
Barrie
-
‘Elnaz has been failed,’ Lawyer points finger at York Regional Police in Wasaga Beach, Ont. abduction case
The lawyer representing the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri is questioning whether York Regional Police did enough to protect the 37-year-old woman leading up to the Jan. 12 abduction in Wasaga Beach.
-
OLG scrutinizes Barrie, Ont. woman's $36 million 'insider win'
A Barrie woman holds the winning $36 million Lotto 6/49 ticket, OLG has confirmed.
-
'We are going up 7 cents a litre,' Gas prices climb with no end in sight
If you think Wednesday's gas prices at the pumps are high, get ready for a shocker tomorrow.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
N.S. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; 45 in hospital due to virus Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
University of Calgary geoscience professor adds movie consultant to his title
When the producers of the shot-in-southern Alberta film Ghostbusters: Afterlife needed an expert in seismology they turned to David Eaton, a University of Calgary professor who specializes in man-made activities that make the ground shake.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
-
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police remove 'appalling' recruitment video highlighting tactical teams
The Vancouver Police Department has apologized after posting a recruiting video featuring a montage of armed officers in tactical gear, which drew swift backlash on social media.
-
Granville Island shop will stay open after launching petition to fight eviction
The owner of a popular shop on Vancouver's Granville Island won't be evicted after all.
-
Mounties seek 70-year-old suspect in Burnaby sex assault case
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a sex assault suspect who they say is a man in his 70s.
Edmonton
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
-
Death of man in southeast Edmonton confirmed a homicide: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in southeast Edmonton last week was a homicide, police say.