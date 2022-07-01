Toronto police charge 42-year-old man in moving company scam

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a moving company scam, Toronto police say.

Officers were called on Thursday to the area of Cosburn and Pape avenues on Thursday for a dispute.

A man hired a moving company online and was told their services would cost between $600 and $800. When the movers arrived, the man paid a $400 deposit.

Police said the man paid another $400 to the supervisor halfway through loading his stuff.

Later, the supervisor allegedly told the man that the final bill for the moving services was $3,200. When the man refused to pay, the supervisor allegedly withheld his property from being unloaded.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Toronto resident Dashen Smith. He has been charged with false pretence under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, mischief interfere with property under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said he appeared in court on Friday and was released on bail with conditions.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

It is the latest arrest in relation to the moving company scam. Two men who operated several budget companies and a woman were charged for allegedly forcing customers to pay inflated prices and holding their items when they couldn't pay.