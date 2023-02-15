Toronto passes 2023 budget; Tory will not use veto
The 2023 Toronto budget crafted by Mayor John Tory was debated and approved with no major amendments Wednesday during a special council meeting.
The new budget includes the biggest tax increase since amalgamation, controversial increases to the police budget, and service cuts to the TTC. It comes at a time when Toronto is facing a potentially massive $1.56-billion hole in its budget.
Due to the new strong mayor powers legislation, a vote was not needed to approve the budget. Councillors only had to move motions to amend the budget.
More than a dozen motions were introduced by a number of councillors, but only half were carried, including Coun. Shelley Carroll’s omnibus budget amendment.
A motion by Coun. Alejandra Bravo to reallocate $900,000 from the Toronto police budget to the Shelter, Support and Housing Administration “to provide, in partnership with community agencies, 24/7, low barrier indoor respite spaces” for people experiencing homelessness failed.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor John Tory notified the council that he will not use his power to veto the amendments passed by council.
“The budget will go forward as it has been approved here and all the various amendments,” Tory said.
The meeting came days after Mayor John Tory said he would resign. He formally resigned just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Here’s a recap of what happened at the budget meeting:
10:11 p.m.
The council meeting has adjourned.
10:07 p.m.
Mayor Tory says he will not use the veto on any of the amendments that passed< meaning the 2023 Toronto budget is now final.
9:48 p.m.
Council has started voting on the motions. Coun. Carroll's motion carried 25-1 while Coun. Bravo's motion was defeated 17-8.
9:28 p.m.
Council is taking a 10-minute break and will return to vote on the motions.
7:55 p.m.
Council votes to finish the agenda tonight.
7:25 p.m.
Coun. Bravo moves a motion asking to reallocate $900,000 from the Toronto police budget to the Shelter, Support and Housing Administration “to provide, in partnership with community agencies, 24/7, low barrier indoor respite spaces” for people experiencing homelessness.
7:13 p.m.
Coun. Carroll moves a motion to amend the mayor’s budget by $7 million. The increase in the budget will go to opening an additional 24/7 warming centre, adding funding toward The 519, expanding the Rent Bank grant program and granting supports for other city initiatives.
She calls it a “consensus motion.”
7:05 p.m.
Tory rises to speak about the budget he crafted. He says he expects the amendments by councillors will "make it the best budget for these times."
"It's been far and away the toughest budget that I've experienced, working on this one for almost a year. And it's the ninth one that I've worked on. I think the combination of rising inflation, increased fuel costs, interest rate hikes, supply chain challenges, and increased shelter costs, decreased TTC farebox revenues. All of this coming at the same time as growing human needs made this a very difficult budget. And that was added on top of concerns we all have with respect to community safety and affordability," Tory said.
"But as promised -- and this was an important commitment we made from the beginning -- the budget protects frontline services. It keeps increases borne by taxpayers as low as possible."
Tory voices his support for a motion by Coun. Shelley Carroll.
"These are smart investments. So I hope that this is a motion that you can all support. And it will help us, I think, come together to kind of complete the budget process in a way that I think we all would hope for," Tory said.
6:45 p.m.
Councillor Nunziata moves a motion to extend the meeting until 8 p.m. By a show of hands, the motion carries.
6:40 p.m.
Council meeting has resumed. Councillors are asking city staff and other departments, including the Toronto police and Toronto Transit Commission officials, questions about the budget.
6 p.m.
Council taking a 35-minute break and then coming back to resume the meeting.
5:30
City staff say that overtime pay for 80 officers to patrol the TTC has been around $1.7 million per month. TPS can afford to continue the patrols through the winter, but would need further funding to go beyond that.
Coun. Myers asking about a report that police spent $330,000 on a podcast that only reaches fewer than 100,000 people. Staff respond that the cost of the podcast is in fact spread over four to five years. They say the $48 million increase to the police budget is not for the podcast, but mostly for frontline policing.
4:45
Council has now moved on to the operating and capital budgets. Councillors asking questions of staff, starting with Coun. Bravo, who is asking about TTC service cuts.
4:30
Council now voting on a flurry of motions on the floor with regards to property taxes and user fees. All pass, aside from Holyday’s motion on prioritizing state-of-good-repair ahead of new infrastructure.
4:15
A clarification on Matlow’s question from earlier about whether councillors actually have to vote for the budget. According to staff, they do not. Councillors now have the opportunity to move motions to amend the budget. If no amendments pass, the budget is then considered to be the budget for the city. If motions do pass, then the mayor will have 10 days to veto any amendments. Council would then have 15 days to overrule a veto with a two-thirds majority.
3:50
Coun. Crisanti moves a motion to increase the eligible household income threshold for seniors to qualify for the property tax increase cancellation break from $45,000 to $55,000.
3:30 p.m.
Coun. Stephen Holyday has moved motions asking that the city pause the collection of the city building levy and that council prioritize state-of-good-repair and maintenance ahead of service improvements and new infrastructure.
Nunziata rules the motion out of order. Holyday challenges her and is defeated 25-1.
3:15 p.m.
Councillors are peppering staff with questions about how the city is meeting its needs given some of the large holes such as $9.5 billion in state-of-good-repair backlog, $1.3 billion in COVID-19 costs, $230 million in lost development charges, etc.
Coun. Lily Cheng says by her calculation all of the shortfall would amount to a 69 per cent property tax increase and the city needs a better plan.
2:20
Councillors are now putting questions to staff on property taxes and user fees.
Coun. Saxe asks the CFO how much property taxes would have to go up to maintain the same service level as last year on the TTC. CFO Heather Taylor says every percentage point increase in property taxes results in an additional $39 million in revenue. Saxe says since staff have said it would take roughly $48 million to maintain that service level, it would take around a 1 to 1.5 per cent increase.
2:15
Council has returned from lunch.
12:35
There is yet another person heckling at the mayor.
After around 40 minutes of actual meeting time, councillors are breaking for lunch. They’ll be back around 2 p.m.
The speaker says Matlow’s question will be answered then.
12:33
Coun. Matlow asks a question about the strong mayor powers and whether councillors will actually be voting for the budget itself (as opposed to only moving amendments).
12:25
Coun. Dianne Saxe has introduced a petition calling on council to “make changes to the budget to better reflect community priorities” and particularly to move forward on Transform TO, the city’s plan to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Toronto to net zero.
12 p.m.
Mayor Tory is paying tribute to Chief Engineer Michael D'Andrea as D'Andrea retires.
Intermittent shouting can be heard from someone still trying to get into council chambers.
11:55
Councillors are back in chambers and the meeting has once again resumed.
10:52
Mayor John Tory rises to give a presentation and some members of the public in the chamber immediately begin to boo and chant “house the homeless, feed the poor. Get John Tory out the door.”
The speaker has again called for chambers to be cleared and council is in recess.
10:50
The meeting has now resumed. Speaker Nunziata warns members of the public that council chambers will be vacated and they will not be able to observe the meeting in person if there are further disruptions.
9:55
Council chambers have been cleared for a 10-minute recess following the disruption.
9:45
An observer has disrupted the meeting just as Mayor John Tory was about to do a presentation for some guests. The person lashed out about accessibility in the council chamber and the fact that more money is being added to the police budget.
9:20
Heading into the meeting, Mayor Tory was asked by reporters whether he is reconsidering his resignation. He said only that he is "just going to deal with the budget, get that done."
9:15
A number of councillors offered their thoughts to reporters ahead of the meeting.
Council. Josh Matlow told reporters that he is focussed on the budget rather than what the mayor will do.
Coun. Gord Perks said it would be an "outrage against the people of Toronto" if Tory uses his veto power on the budget. Perks said that Tory should honour his previous announcement that he will resign.
Meanwhile, some of the mayor’s allies are urging him to stay on despite his announcement. Speaker Frances Nunziata said Tory “made an error in judgment” but added that “it will be a disaster if he resigns.”
Nunziata said a leave of absence might be more appropriate than a full resignation.
Coun. Jon Burnside said the mayor`s resignation `would bring a whole lot of instability`to city hall.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian man who lost mother and sister in Turkiye earthquake struggles to help surviving siblings
Mohammad Ajmal Nikzad’s mother, along with his brother and sisters, were living in a seven-storey building when the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted wide swaths of Turkey and Syria last week.
BREAKING | John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto
Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening, five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Chilean poet Pablo Neruda may have been poisoned, Canadian researchers suggest
For nearly 50 years, the death of Nobel Prize-winning Chilean poet Pablo Neruda has been shrouded in mystery, with longstanding allegations that he had been assassinated. Now, new forensic evidence has emerged that the literary great may have been poisoned.
Montreal
-
Businessman Mitch Garber pitches taking over Montreal Gazette as paper faces more cuts
Businessman Mitch Garber says he's ready and willing to buy the Montreal Gazette either by himself or with a group of local shareholders as the city's oldest newspaper could soon lose up to a quarter of its staff.
-
Liberal MP may not vote for party's language bill due to changes made by opposition
A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government's official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.
-
There's no energy crisis, says Fitzgibbon, contrary to what Skeete says
There is no energy crisis in Quebec, according to Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, even though one of his colleagues argues otherwise.
London
-
'Something has to be done': A tragic crash south of Strathroy has renewed calls for safety improvements at a busy rural intersection
The crash claimed two lives at Melbourne Road and Glendon Drive. It was the second fatal collision in recent years and residents who live nearby say there have been many more close calls.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resigns
After just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
OPP investigating after boys find possible human remains
Multiple OPP investigators have gathered alongside the Thames River in Dorchester Wednesday after a group of boys found possible human remains.
Kitchener
-
Two teens taken to hospital after stabbing in Guelph
Guelph police say two teens have been transported to hospital and two more have been arrested after a stabbing outside a restaurant in Bullfrog Plaza at the intersection of Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street.
-
Nearly $250K scammed from Chinese students in Waterloo region: police
Waterloo regional police say since October 2022 police have been investigating two incidents targeting international Chinese students at post-secondary institutions in Waterloo region.
-
Baden, Ont. restaurant future uncertain after building goes up for sale
Nathalia Zuniga and her husband quit their corporate jobs over six years ago to open the doors of their restaurant in Baden, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash in northwestern Ontario closes Highways 11, 17
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
-
Sudbury students help build human-size robot using 3D printing
Students at Sudbury’s Lasalle Secondary School have been busy building a robot -- the first of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Timmins police chief says plan in place to deal with recent resignations
The chief of the Timmins Police Service, Daniel Foy, told CTV News after the police board meeting Wednesday that plans are in the works to attract new officers to the city and keep existing officers on the force long-term.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston facing sexual assault charges
A gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents that occurred in the Ottawa and Kingston area over an eight-year period.
-
Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Windsor
-
'They consider my son’s name a criminal activity': Windsorite denied personalized licence plate
Safwan Ammar wanted to memorialize his deceased son in a permanent way.
-
Fight to make the Detroit River a UNESCO world heritage site picking up support
A Detroit-based historian’s 15-year battle to see the Detroit River become a UNESCO world heritage site is getting more aggressive.
-
‘More than just a bridge’: A dozen buildings and public art showcased at Gordie Howe Bridge Project
When we look at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project the bridge itself gets all of the attention.
Barrie
-
Man, 65, shot 13 times in 'random' drive-by attack in quiet Schomberg neighbourhood
Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.
-
Shaw's Maple Syrup records unprecedented early start to season
This year's season is off to an unprecedented start for Shaw's Maple Syrup.
-
Police investigate overnight smash and grab at Barrie business
Police say thieves stole a cash box and other items during a break-in at a Barrie business overnight on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
-
Special weather statements issued ahead of freezing rain risk for the Maritimes Friday
The Maritime region is set to experience a weather whiplash when unseasonably warm temperatures drop to below zero at the end of the week.
-
Former medical student accused of murder was motivated by greed: Crown prosecutor
A Crown prosecutor says William Sandeson was motivated by greed when the former medical student carried out a plan to kill another student during a drug deal.
Calgary
-
Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.
-
Backlot lease termination prompts movement to save decades-old Calgary queer space
The future of a Calgary gay bar that’s been a staple of the LGBTQ2S+ community over the past 47 years is now in jeopardy as ownership was handed a lease termination notice for a proposed condo development.
-
Dr. John Cowell appoints temporary provisional lead to oversee EMS leadership
A temporary provisional lead of EMS has been appointed, a spokesperson for the Alberta government confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Appeal approved for condo unit on controversial property
A development in Crescentwood is moving forward on a property with a history of controversy.
-
Kenora man arrested after 'random' machete attack on Winnipeg bus rider
A Kenora, Ont. man has been arrested in connection with what police say was a 'random and unprovoked' machete attack on a Winnipeg bus rider last week.
Vancouver
-
'No justice, no closure:' Family outraged that driver in deadly B.C. crash won't serve jail time
The family of a young woman killed in a 2020 crash in Coquitlam says the driver's sentence falls short of delivering justice or closure.
-
Health-care vacancies grow in much of B.C. as advocacy ramps up
Vacancies for health-care positions have grown dramatically since the start of the pandemic in British Columbia’s two smallest health authorities as mayors for rural and remote communities gear up to push for more resources.
-
'We just want it done right': Italian Cultural Centre voices concerns about nearby supportive housing project
A new supportive housing project has been given the green light in Vancouver, but a representative for the local community is voicing concerns about safety.
Edmonton
-
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
-
Man charged with indecent acts at post-secondary schools, police believe there may be more victims
A man has been charged after allegedly performing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary campuses, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Indigenous Edmontonian takes the runway at New York Fashion Week
A 19-year-old Edmonton model has returned from his international debut at New York Fashion Week, a milestone he never thought would come true.