John Tory formally resigns as mayor of Toronto

Mayor John Tory submitted his resignation notice to the city clerk on Wednesday evening five days after he abruptly announced he was stepping down from the job.

His office sent a statement just before 11 p.m. confirming the move, saying Tory will be resigning from the office of the mayor effective at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The statement included the resignation letter he sent to city clerk John D. Elvidge. Tory said in the letter that he will spend the next two days in meetings with city staff and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who will be the acting mayor after he leaves, to ensure an orderly transition.

“I want to thank the people of Toronto for trusting me as Mayor since 2014. I continue to be deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions without exception,” Tory wrote.

“This has been the job of a lifetime, and while I have let many people, including myself, down in this instance, I have nonetheless been deeply honoured by the opportunity to serve the people of this wonderful city for more than eight years and I hope I achieved some good for the city I truly love.”

Tory’s resignation comes following a special meeting where councillors debated the city’s 2023 budget, which he crafted under the new strong mayor legislation.

It was last Friday that the 68-year-old admitted during a last-minute news conference that he had an affair with a staffer during the pandemic, which ended earlier this year.

Tory said he was leaving the post to focus on repairing his relationship with his wife, Barbara, with whom he has been married for more than 40 years.