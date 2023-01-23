Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in North York last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 30, Toronto police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road for reports of a carjacking.
At that time, Insp. Rich Harris of the service’s Hold Up Squad told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon, two suspects followed the victim who was driving a 2017 Ferrari F12.
In the video, the bright orange supercar can be seen travelling on an unidentified residential street ahead of the suspects’ dark-coloured BMW.
While the carjacking itself is not seen on video, police said that after the driver of the Ferrari parked their vehicle and walked towards their residence, the suspects did the same and approached the victim with a knife.
The suspects demanded the victim’s keys, police said, and made off with the vehicle.
The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident, police said.
Video after the alleged carjacking shows the suspects returning the Ferrari to what appears to be an underground garage, and parking the vehicle.
Harris described the victim’s car as “rare,” and said it’s valued at approximately $1 million.
An allegedly stolen Ferrari worth $1 million is seen in this surveillance image. (Toronto Police Service)
Just over a month later, police said they responded to another carjacking involving a Ferrari – this one valued at $300,000.
It was Nov. 6, just after 1 a.m., that officers were called to a report of a carjacking near St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road.
Harris said the victim was driving their 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in the area before they parked.
As they exited the vehicle, police said, a knife-wielding suspect approached and “aggressively” searched the victim’s pockets until a key to the car was found.
The suspect then drove off in the Ferrari at a high rate of speed and an accomplice followed in another vehicle, police said.
In this case, police said the victim did sustain minor injuries.
Following a joint investigation by Toronto police’s Hold Up Squad – Car Jacking Task Force and the force’s Organized Crime Unit, four suspects were identified as being responsible for both carjackings.
Harris added that both Ferraris were recovered as a result of the investigation.
On Nov. 22, police located and arrested Samuel Wyncenty, 22, Beaudon Petrohelos, 22, and Elliot Raines, 24, all of Toronto, in connection with the two alleged robberies.
They’re each facing a number of charges, including counts of robbery with a weapon, conspiracy to commit indictable offence, and disguise with intent, and are all set to appear in a Toronto courtroom next month.
However, one suspect remains outstanding and is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in connection with the alleged carjackings. The suspect is also wanted on an attempted murder charge in a separate incident from October, in which he allegedly fled and struck a police officer with a vehicle.
It happened in Scarborough, in the area of Ellesmere and Kennedy roads, on Oct. 4 at 6:14 p.m. Police told reporters at the time that a group of undercover officers were making an arrest in a nearby plaza.
Toronto police investigate after an officer is struck by a vehicle in a Scarborough parking lot on Oct. 4, 2022. (Michael Nguyen)
At around the same time, other plain-clothes officers who were not involved in the arrest were nearby when a vehicle drove directly at them, police said. One officer was struck and sustained serious injuries. Paramedics confirmed at the time they were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Ryan Tyson, 23, of Toronto, has been identified as the suspect in that incident and should be considered armed and dangerous, Harris said.
He is described by police as white, six-foot-one, 180lbs, with short hair and possibly unshaven.
If located, police advise members of the public to not approach, but instead call 911.
Ryan Tyson is wanted in connection with two separate carjackings in Toronto as well as allegedly striking an undercover police officer with a vehicle. (Toronto Police Service)
Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
In light of these events, Harris underscored that if you are the target of a carjacking, do not resist.
“Your safety far outweighs the value of the vehicle,” he said. “The same applies with any robbery. We suggest that the victims comply with the demands. Commit what they've seen to memory can call the police at the earliest opportunity.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
'Nothing to announce today': Trudeau on whether Canada will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Why one of Canada's most popular national parks is clamping down on tourism traffic
As scores of tourists overcrowd one of Canada's most popular national parks, Parks Canada is setting new rules to preserve the site's environmental gems while still allowing visitors.
U.S. proposes once-a-year COVID-19 shots for most Americans
U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot, proposing a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most to get a once-a-year shot.
Montreal
-
Montreal man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews
A Quebec court judge Monday found a 36-year-old man Montreal man guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
London
-
A fresh start: Ukrainian refugees open café in Strathroy
One year ago, Mykola Biloval and his wife Iryna could have never imagined a life in Strathroy, Ont. Yet today, they call the southwestern Ontario community their adopted home after fleeing war-torn Ukraine.
-
Significant snowfall expected in London, Ont. this Wednesday
A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex and surrounding areas. According to Environment Canada, a Texas low is expected to bring snow to southern Ontario late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
Water main break to impact section of Oxford Street East until Thursday
A heads up for drivers this week as a water main break on Oxford Street East in London, Ont. will cause lane restrictions until Thursday, according to the city.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
2 people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener
Two people have been sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Kitchener involving five vehicles around Highway 7/8 and King Street, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in the vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury resident accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 Saturday.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:20 P.M. | Police increasing presence in downtown Ottawa ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Brake fault on Ottawa LRT train leads to commuter delays
A brake problem caused an Ottawa LRT train to stop on Monday, causing delays for commuters on the Confederation Line.
-
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
Windsor
-
A vaccine for bees? ‘It’s looking promising’: Essex County beekeeper
The world’s first vaccine against American foulbrood has been approved for use by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
-
'Undetermined' fire in Windsor Sunday evening
No injuries are reported after a fire in the 800 block of Ouellette Ave. near Elliott Street on Sunday evening. Crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and were asking people to stay clear of the area.
-
Innovative technology agreement announced at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital and GE HealthCare announced a 15-year Managed Equipment Service (MES) agreement to deliver innovative technology solutions and services.
Barrie
-
Man suffers critical injuries in workplace accident in Oro-Medonte
One person has been seriously injured on a worksite near Orillia.
-
Serious tractor-trailer crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Police closed a section of Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 Monday morning for a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Messy weather closes schools across the Maritimes; rain and snowfall warnings in effect
Another messy mix of weather closed schools across the Maritimes Monday, and weather warnings are in effect in all three provinces.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Calgary
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
-
Baby rescued from Lethbridge, Alta., home remains in hospital
Lethbridge police say a six-week-old baby girl who was found in critical condition inside a north-end home last week remains in hospital in Calgary.
-
Province to reduce surgical wait times in Calgary through chartered facilities
The province say thousands of Albertans will have greater access to publicly-funded orthopedic surgeries through the use of chartered surgical facilities in Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier hints at financial aid, budget consultations float more tax cuts
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is hinting at more financial aid in the coming days to help people deal with inflation.
-
Is Manitoba experiencing an Ozempic shortage?
Manitobans who are worried that the Ozempic shortage impacting the United States will reach the province have nothing to worry about, at least for right now, according to experts.
-
Woman choked, loses consciousness during assault in Windsor Park: police
Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted on a Windsor Park residential street over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Message in a bottle found in B.C. inspires international friendship
While it's not unusual for Lisa Amorim to spot wildlife while paddling her kayak, seeing a bottle bobbing about beside her is.
-
5 injured in 2 weekend shootings in Abbotsford, police don't believe they're linked
Abbotsford police are investigating two shootings that took place less than a day apart over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Residential parking ban to start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.