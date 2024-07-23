TORONTO
Police ID 81-year-old woman killed in North York stabbing

Two people in their 80s are dead following a stabbing in North York on July 21.
Police have identified a woman in her 80s as the victim of a North York stabbing on Sunday.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence near Cherrystone Drive and Cliffwood Road for a person with a knife just before 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an 81-year-old man and 81-year-old Ulrike Miller were located without vital signs and suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. Investigators have learned that there was an altercation inside the residence.

The two were taken to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

The 81-year-old man, who they did not identify, "is believed to be responsible for the homicide," police said, adding that they did not believe there to be additional suspects.

Investigators have not disclosed the suspect's relationship with the victim. The motive for the stabbing is also unknown.

