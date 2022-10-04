Toronto police officer seriously injured after hit-and-run

A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run that took place in a Scarborough parking lot Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m. near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

Police say the on-duty officer was struck while on foot by a white four-door vehicle, which then fled the area.

Paramedics say the officer was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.