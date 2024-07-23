'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an “organized criminal network” operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police announced the results of Project Warlock, a six-month investigation into more than a dozen home invasions, armed robberies, and carjackings in the region.
In total, 150 criminal charges have been laid in connection with the case, police said. The charges include robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and breach of probation. Two of the 18 charged in connection with Project Warlock were young offenders, police said.
Police said between November 2023 and January 2024, officers investigated eight violent robberies in Brampton, including home invasions, carjackings, and commercial robberies.
During one home invasion, police said, a victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
“The initial investigation into these eight incidents identified an organized criminal network based in Brampton and Mississauga as being responsible for these robberies,” Det. Allan Dean told reporters on Tuesday.
The cases were linked, police said, through “extensive video canvasses,” physical evidence, as well as forensic evidence.
He said Project Warlock was later launched and investigators were able to connect another nine incidents to the criminal organization.
About 12 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million, and more than $55,000 worth of stolen luxury items have been recovered, police said.
Four prohibited firearms were also seized, some of which could be traced back to the United States, investigators said.
Some of the firearms seized as part of Project Warlock are shown. (Peel Regional Police)
Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the home invasions, in some cases, involved victims being threatened with firearms while lying in their beds. Children were present during some of the violent incidents, he said.
“It has forever changed the lives of some of these families,” Duraiappah said.
He noted that in 2024 alone, there have been 87 carjackings in Peel Region, a 58 per cent increase year-over-year. There have been 54 home invasions in Peel in 2024, a 350 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.
“Violence like this terrifies and shatters the sense of safety of residents and their families,” Duraiappah said. “Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes, cars and at work. Our community is not a place for this type of criminality and Peel Regional Police will do everything to seize illegal firearms, arrest those who are terrorizing residents and deter criminality.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in Spain and other tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
U.S. Secret Service director resigns after Trump assassination attempt
The director of the Secret Service is stepping down from her job, according to an email she sent to staff, following the assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
DEVELOPING Wildfire near Jasper National Park prompts evacuation order and highway closures
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park flared up with a vengeance late Monday night, forcing all park visitors along with the 4,700 residents of the Jasper townsite to flee west with little notice over mountain roads through darkness, soot, and ash.
Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death
Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us. And for that reason, 'The Matrix' has shared, mortality has been on his mind.
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Three people from Laval, Que., killed in small plane crash in northeastern Ohio
Three people killed Friday when a small plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at an airport in northeastern Ohio have been identified as Quebec residents.
-
Montreal byelection: aspiring Liberal candidates say Trudeau's choice is 'undemocratic'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.
-
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Ottawa
-
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Plan proposes building one of Ottawa's tallest residential buildings in Barrhaven
The City of Ottawa has received an application to build two high-rise, mixed-use towers at the corner of Marketplace Avenue and McGarry Terrace, near Strandherd Drive, and a 440 sq. m. publicly accessible courtyard.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Do you need a lawyer when making a will in Canada?
Many people believe that creating a will requires the services of a lawyer, but this isn't always the case. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew explains a lawyer's role when crafting your last will and testament.
-
Sudbury man charged with child porn offences
A 63-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation that began in May.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. woman out thousands for car totalled by stolen hit-and-run driver
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
-
Developing
Developing One person airlifted to hospital following 'major collision' in Wilmot
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Wilmot Township.
-
Convicted Kitchener killer's appeal dismissed by court
The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Michael Ball, a convicted killer from Kitchener, who murdered his former girlfriend in 2013.
London
-
Driver registers four and a half times the legal limit: Police
A traffic stop led to a driver registering four and a half times the legal limit, according to Woodstock police.
-
Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrids no longer allowed on local ferries
The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has issued a public notice, saying 2017 to 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid vehicles are no longer allowed on their ferries.
-
Collision involving horse-drawn buggy sends one to hospital
A serious collision between a motor vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy has sent one person to hospital.
Windsor
-
Two suspects sought following robbery in Walkerville
Windsor police officers are searching for two suspects following a robbery in Walkerville.
-
Vehicle hits building on Jefferson Boulevard
Windsor police were called to a crash in east Windsor.
-
'His only hope is bone marrow transplant': Chatham family appealing for bone marrow match as teen endures rare cancer
A Chatham family has issued an urgent plea for bone marrow donors as their oldest teenage son endures renewed treatment for a rare form of leukemia, after relapsing while in remission a few weeks ago.
Barrie
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
-
Underage driver facing weapon & drug charges after Barrie traffic stop
A police officer laid criminal charges against a 15-year-old boy found driving a pickup truck in Barrie's south end allegedly with a weapon and drugs in his possession.
-
Suspects charged with 24 offences in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police charged a man and a woman from Simcoe County with two dozen criminal offences as part of a month-long auto theft investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigating Manitoba plane crash
A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a plane crash in Manitoba Sunday afternoon.
-
Seven arrested in months-long 3D-printed gun investigation: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Big Bounce event in Winnipeg postponed one week
An event bringing large bounce castles to Winnipeg has been postponed for one week.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Dartmouth, N.S., street closed following gas leak, evacuations in place
People are being asked to avoid the area of Monique Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S., following a Tuesday afternoon gas leak.
-
Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year's Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.
N.L.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Wildfire near Jasper National Park prompts evacuation order and highway closures
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park flared up with a vengeance late Monday night, forcing all park visitors along with the 4,700 residents of the Jasper townsite to flee west with little notice over mountain roads through darkness, soot, and ash.
-
Historic hotel on fire in Athabasca, Alta.
Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the Union Hotel in Athabasca.
-
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Wildfire near Jasper National Park prompts evacuation order and highway closures
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park flared up with a vengeance late Monday night, forcing all park visitors along with the 4,700 residents of the Jasper townsite to flee west with little notice over mountain roads through darkness, soot, and ash.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings continue for most of Alberta
Thick smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia settled over Alberta Tuesday.
Regina
-
Regina's IMAX Theatre to be become the 'Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre' ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine
In honour of Regina's self-described prodigal son, the Kramer IMAX Theatre has announced it will be renaming itself to the "Wade Wilson IMAX Theatre" ahead of the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.
-
'We never surrendered that': Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation issues statement on duty to consult
The Standing Buffalo Dakota First Nation (SBDFB) is letting all industry entities know they have a duty to consult framework for all present and future projects.
-
Here are the routes WestJet is expanding in Sask.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Smoke blankets much of Saskatchewan to start the week
If you're in the northern or central Saskatchewan, then you've likely been in the thick of the smoke – largely the result of fires burning across the province's north.
-
'Incredibly hot': St. Paul's Hospital went without air conditioning for days
An air conditioning system shut down at St. Paul's Hospital caused heat exhaustion for some staff over the weekend, according to Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West), which represents a number of healthcare workers.
-
Here are the routes WestJet is expanding in Sask.
WestJet has announced some big changes to its flight schedules – allowing more options for travellers in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents
Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.
-
Wildfire burning south of Princeton, B.C., grows to 911 hectares
An out-of-control wildfire that has prompted an evacuation alert south of Princeton, B.C., has spread to an estimated 911 hectares.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 30 hectares overnight as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
Member of Hells Angels support club in B.C. sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, police say
A Kelowna, B.C., man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug-trafficking charges following a years-long crackdown on the Throttle Lockers Motorcycle Club, according to the province's anti-organized crime task force.
-
K'omoks First Nation signs draft treaty with B.C., federal governments
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.