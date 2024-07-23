TORONTO
Toronto

SIU called in after man shot by Toronto police officer in Cabbagetown

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man was seriously injured when he was shot by a Toronto police officer in Cabbagetown Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Carlton and Parliament Streets at around 7:14 p.m.

Police say the man was armed with a knife, and an officer discharged their firearm.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. Because the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in, Toronto police say they will not release further details about the incident.

The SIU is called in when the actions of police resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

