Suspect caught on surveillance camera committing indecent act: Toronto police

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who was allegedly caught on camera committing an indecent act at a residence in East York on Monday night.

Police said they were called to a home near Woodycrest and Mortimer Avenues, east of Pape Avenue, on Tuesday for a suspicious incident.

Responding officers learned that an unknown man attended the resident’s front porch twice the night before.

He was allegedly captured on video committing an indecent act while peering into the home.

Police said the suspect was last seen walking northbound on Woodycrest Avenue.

He is described as a male between 45 and 55 years old, five-foot-five to five-foot-eight, with a medium build, short dark receding hair, a moustache and thick bushy eyebrows.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, sweatpants, and a dark-coloured baseball cap with “NYC” in white writing above the brim.

Investigators believe there may be witnesses to the incident and ask them or anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.