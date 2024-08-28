TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto man charged with sexual assault of minor

    Aimal Salamzada is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Aimal Salamzada is facing charges in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    A 26-year-old man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in a sauna in south Etobicoke last week.

    Police say they were called to the Annie Craig Drive and The Marginal Boulevard area, south of Lake Shore Boulevard West, on the evening of Aug. 18 for a sexual assault.

    The victim was in a sauna when a man approached and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Police said the man shortly fled the area.

    On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested. Police said Aimal Salamzada has been charged with sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

    Police have released a photo of the accused as they believe there are more victims.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

