    • Toronto man charged in 'targeted' fatal shooting in Mississauga

    A Toronto man has been charged in connection with the “targeted” shooting of a Peterborough man in Mississauga late last month.

    Peel Regional Police said they responded to the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives shortly after midnight on Oct. 29 for reports of shots fired.

    Officers arrived to locate 49-year-old Alton Fisher suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the Peterborough resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

    On Friday, police announced that they had arrested 43-year-old Sane Stewart. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Police said the homicide investigation remains active and are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

