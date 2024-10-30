'Hands up!': Video shows moments after break-and-enter in Brampton
Video circulating online shows the tense moments after officers arrived at the scene of a mid-day break-and-enter in Brampton on Tuesday.
Police told CTV News Toronto that the incident happened on Upper Ridge Crescent, near Castlemore Road and Gorway Drive, at around 1:45 p.m.
In the video, viewed by CTV News Toronto, a police cruiser can be seen, and heard, bumping into a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck just before the suspects hop into the vehicle.
An officer steps out of the cruiser, and appears to point his gun at the suspects’ vehicle and demands that they put their hands up.
"Out the car! Hey!," an officer can be heard shouting, before he starts sprinting after another suspect who was trying to run away.
Moments later, the pick-up truck’s driver can be seen reversing into what appears to be a compost bin before driving away from the scene.
The Peel police cruiser is then seen pursuing that vehicle.
Peel Regional Police said they arrested one man soon after the interaction, but are still searching for the suspects who were in the truck.
They did not provide further details or any suspect descriptions.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding
-
