Maple Leafs deal Timothy Liljegren to Sharks for Matt Benning, draft picks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt defenceman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks for defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round draft pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

San Jose owns third-round selections previously held by Edmonton and Colorado. Toronto gets the earlier selection as part of the trade.

The 30-year-old Benning from Edmonton has appeared in seven games so far this season for the Sharks.

He's recorded 17 goals and 85 assists in 464 career NHL regular-season games with San Jose, Nashville and Edmonton, along with five assists in 24 playoff games.

Liljegren was a first-round draft pick of Toronto in 2017. He's played one game for the Maple Leafs this season.

The Swedish defenceman has 14 goals and 51 assists in 197 career NHL games and all with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.