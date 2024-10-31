TORONTO
Toronto

    • Male suspect dead following interaction with officers in Aurora: YRP

    A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    Police say a suspect in a break-and-enter in Aurora is dead following an interaction with officers Wednesday night.

    York Regional Police (YRP) said they responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress just before 8 p.m. in the area of St. John’s Side Road and Bayview Avenue.

    “When the first officers arrived on scene they were immediately confronted by a male suspect. There was an interaction with this male suspect who is now deceased,” YRP said in a post on social media.

    They added that the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), was notified.

    In a subsequent post on social media, the SIU said it was investigating a fatal shooting in Aurora

    The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in incidents that resulted in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

