Alpacas ride the GO Train to Union Station as The Royal readies to roll into town for another year

Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.

Named Dawson and Pacey, the charismatic mammals hail from All In Alpacas, an alpaca farm owned by Derek and Lindsay Stoltz and their teenage daughters in Rockwood, Ont., and are this year’s Royal Ambassadors.

Alpacas Dawson and Pacey, the 2024 Royal Ambassadors, rode the GO Train on Oct. 30 to help promote the upcoming fair. (RAWF photo)

The friendly, half-brothers hopped (literally) on the train at Scarborough GO Station to help promote this year’s Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. The event runs from Nov. 1 to 10 at Exhibition Place.

Dawson and Pacey have also been tasked with helping raise awareness about a special promotion GO Transit is offering for the duration of the 10-day event: a combination of Royal admission and GO Transit pass that includes return transportation from any GO station to Exhibition Place and general admission to the fair.

In past years, The Royal has welcomed Kay the Sheep, Winston the Percheron Cross, Turbo the Goat, Lil’ Ben the Miniature Horse, and the rooster duo of The Royal Duke and his son, The Royal Roy, as its official ambassadors.

Animals that personify the best of rural life while bridging the gap between urban attendees and the agricultural heritage of our country are invited to serve as ambassadors, The Royal said on its website.

“These ambassadors become celebrated celebrities at The Royal, capturing the hearts of visitors with their charisma and charm,” the fair wrote, adding that its animal ambassadors can be seen interacting with attendees throughout the 10-day fair.

“Ambassadors are chosen not only for their exceptional qualities but also for their ability to engage and delight the public. Their experience in being celebrated and interacting with people makes them perfect representatives of the Fair’s mission to educate and entertain. Our ambassadors captivate hearts and enrich the Fair with their playful antics and gentle presence.”

This year marks the 102nd edition of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which is the world’s largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. It takes place every November at Exhibition Place and celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country.

Some of the highlights of this year’s fair Tare he Royal Rodeo, SuperDogs, National Agricultural Shows, a new Royal Dinner Series, The Chef’s Table daily cooking classes, The Royal Horse Show, hands-on family fun like a petting zoo, mechanical bull, and the Farm to Table Discovery Zone, and almost 150 new retail vendors.