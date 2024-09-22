Toronto man and daughter lose $18K in bank card fraud: police

Toronto police have arrested three people and they are looking for two others in connection with an alleged fraud that saw a man and his daughter bilked out of more than $18,000.

Police said it started on May 29 when the father and daughter received a call from a person who identified themselves as a bank representative. The person told the man that his bank cards had been compromised and that he needed to close his accounts.

The man then exchanged his personal information with the suspect over the phone. Ashort time later, police said, an unidentified man arrived at the victim's home in a black Tesla to pick up the bank cards belonging to him and his daughter.

The man and his daughter realized over the next few days that money had been taken out of their accounts and that's when they called police.

According to investigators, the two lost more than $18,000.

Police said Sunday that three people from Ontario – two men and a woman – have now been arrested in the alleged scheme. They include 20-year-old Oluwayemisi Igbayilolaoluwa Odusi of Ottawa, 22-year-old Myckala Jameisha Vaughn of Kawartha Lakes, and 20-year-old Gary Jeremiah Williams of Toronto.

All three are facing multiple charges of fraud under $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000. Odusi and Vaughn are also facing multiple charges of possessing or using credit cards obtained by crime and unauthorized use of credit card data.

A black Tesla which police believe was involved in an alleged bank card fraud that saw a father and daughter duped out of more than $18,000 is pictured. (Handout /Toronto police)

Police said they are now hoping that they can track down the remaining two suspects with help from the public.

The first suspect is described as having black hair and a black beard. Police said he may be wearing a turban and was operating a black Tesla with the Ontario license plate GVKW 177. The second suspect is described as being about 20 years old with black cornrows. He was wearing a black jacket and a green T-shirt with "Sprite" written on the front.

Police have released images of the two outstanding suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.